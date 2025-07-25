Police and army at Turnberry as preparations get underway for the visit of president Donald Trump.placeholder image
Police and army at Turnberry as preparations get underway for the visit of president Donald Trump. | John Devlin / The Scotsman

News in Pictures: Thursday's biggest stories as final preparations in place for Donald Trump's Scotland visit

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Jul 2025, 09:36 BST

The final day of preparations at Turnberry for US President Donald Trump’s visit.

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Scotland today, with Police and Army having spent the last few days preparing for this visit.

Pictures from Turnberry in South Ayrshire on Thursday, July 24 show some of the security measures - including a road block - put in place for his arrival.

Also in the news yesterday, was a meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two countries sign a trade deal is projected to boost the UK economy by £4.8 billion a year.

In other politics news, Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed the launch of a new political party to "take on the rich and powerful" alongside independent MP Zarah Sultana,, who recently quit Labour.

Police and army at Turnberry in South Ayrshire ahead of Trump's visit.

1. A horse inspects the work of Police and Army officials as they prepare for Trump's Turnberry visit

Police and army at Turnberry in South Ayrshire ahead of Trump's visit. | John Devlin / The Scotsman

Police at Turnberry as preparations get under way for the visit of President Donald Trump.

2. Regular golfing at Turnberry will be disrupted

Police at Turnberry as preparations get under way for the visit of President Donald Trump. | John Devlin / The Scotsman

Police have been patrolling around Turnberry Golf Course.

3. Extensive preparations for President Trump's Scotland began a few days ago

Police have been patrolling around Turnberry Golf Course. | John Devlin / The Scotsman

Police Scotland have been preparing for the US President's upcoming visit.

4. A golfer at Trump's Turnberry golf course chats with police

Police Scotland have been preparing for the US President's upcoming visit. | John Devlin / The Scotsman

