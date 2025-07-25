US President Donald Trump will arrive in Scotland today, with Police and Army having spent the last few days preparing for this visit.

Pictures from Turnberry in South Ayrshire on Thursday, July 24 show some of the security measures - including a road block - put in place for his arrival.

Also in the news yesterday, was a meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two countries sign a trade deal is projected to boost the UK economy by £4.8 billion a year.

In other politics news, Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed the launch of a new political party to "take on the rich and powerful" alongside independent MP Zarah Sultana,, who recently quit Labour.

1 . A horse inspects the work of Police and Army officials as they prepare for Trump's Turnberry visit Police and army at Turnberry in South Ayrshire ahead of Trump's visit. | John Devlin / The Scotsman Photo Sales

2 . Regular golfing at Turnberry will be disrupted Police at Turnberry as preparations get under way for the visit of President Donald Trump. | John Devlin / The Scotsman Photo Sales

3 . Extensive preparations for President Trump's Scotland began a few days ago Police have been patrolling around Turnberry Golf Course. | John Devlin / The Scotsman Photo Sales