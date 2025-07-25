US President Donald Trump will arrive in Scotland today, with Police and Army having spent the last few days preparing for this visit.
Pictures from Turnberry in South Ayrshire on Thursday, July 24 show some of the security measures - including a road block - put in place for his arrival.
Also in the news yesterday, was a meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two countries sign a trade deal is projected to boost the UK economy by £4.8 billion a year.
In other politics news, Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed the launch of a new political party to "take on the rich and powerful" alongside independent MP Zarah Sultana,, who recently quit Labour.