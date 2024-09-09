Golden eagle project in 'urgent' funding appeal amid expansion plans

Initiative faces ‘imminent threat’ of being wound down

A pioneering nature project that has bolstered the numbers of one of Scotland’s most iconic species has launched an urgent funding appeal in order to continue its work and expand across the rest of the UK.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project has reinforced the small and vulnerable population of the birds of prey over the past six years, but warned it faces the “imminent threat” of being wound down unless it can secure £400,000.

When the initiative began in 2018, there were fewer than 10 golden eagles recorded in the south of Scotland, but the figure now stands at nearly 50 – the highest number the region has seen for over 300 years.

The team behind the award-winning scheme, based in a secret location near Moffat, said they have “bold new plans” to build on their unprecedented success by launching a standalone charity to ensure other parts of the country where golden eagles are currently extinct can benefit from their “groundbreaking” techniques.

Michael Clarke, the project’s chair, explained: “The UK is facing an unprecedented nature-climate crisis, and restoration projects like ours are now more important than ever to reverse biodiversity decline. We have had incredible success in the south of Scotland thanks to the support of community, partners and funders. With enough new public donations, we can take these learnings to restore this iconic species to other areas of the UK.

“There has been incredible excitement at our initial success, with golden eagles thriving across southern skies, and communities across the region benefitting environmentally, socially and culturally. We’d love to keep this momentum going, but the public appeal we have launched today is absolutely crucial to making this a reality.”

Under the plans, the project’s remit would expand next year as part of a new standalone charity known as Restoring Upland Nature. Iolo Williams, a presenter of the BBC’s Springwatch television programme, is among those to give his backing to the idea, stating that he would “love to see” golden eagles return to Wales.

Francesca Osowska, chief executive of NatureScot, is also supporting the project’s goals: She said: “We’re passionate about returning golden eagles to the places where they used to thrive. With wildlife declining across the globe, this project is a vital part of the work taking place across Scotland to reverse nature loss and tackle the climate emergency.”

The project’s manager, Dr Cat Barlow, added: “We have great plans to build on and extend our groundbreaking work so that other parts of the UK benefit from the return of golden eagles. But we can only do this with public support. Our current funding runs out at the end of this year, and we will need to wind down very soon unless we can raise more funds.