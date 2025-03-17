Taking place across three days in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, Games Talks Live Scotland will feature speakers such as The Chinese Room co-founder Dr Dan Pinchbeck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The complete speaker line-up has been revealed for the Scottish Game Developers Association’s upcoming Games Talk Live events.

From April 1-3, Games Talk Live Scotland promises to offer a mix of insightful industry talks as well as networking opportunities for those working in the Scottish games industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the Scottish Game Developers Association, which has been supporting the industry in Scotland since 2019, the upcoming event series look to foster collaboration and growth within the country’s games ecosystem.

Games Talks Live Scotland: April speaker lineup

With a range of figures from across the games industry and beyond, the April 2025 event will be headlined by a keynote speech from Dr Dan Pinchbeck, the co-founder of Still Wakes The Deep developer The Chinese Room.

In addition, there will be talks from Aardman Animation’s technical director Jonathan Quinn, Chris Filip from UK Global Screen Fund and Amanda Ford, founder of the Scottish Games Education Network.

The return of the dastardly Feathers McGraw and new character Norbot the gardening gnome proved popular, with 9.38 million people tuning into the new Wallace and Gromit film by Aardman Animation. | BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis

Here is the full lineup of speakers for Games Talks Live Scotland:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Dan Pinchbeck, co-founder of The Chinese Room

Jonathan Quinn, Technical Direction, Aardman Animation

Nathan Sölbrandt, Business Development Director, Xsolla

Johan Toresson, Head of Scouting, Raw Fury

Spike Laurie, Partner, Hiro Capital

Sam Costello, Investment Director, Hiro Capital

Simon Brown, Head of Studio, PASSION Games

Chris Filip, Fund Manager, UK Global Screen Fund

Kraig Brown, Development Manager, Digital Xtra

Jock MacDonald, Senior Programmer, Scopely

Sophie Smart, Production Director, No More Robots

Amanda Ford, Founder, Scottish Games Education Network

Cillin Farrell, Co-Founder, Peaty Turf

Fallible Things, Indie Developer, GameDevEd

Phil Vaughan, Programme Leader, CoSTAR

Rich Mooney, Moonwidd Comics

While the majority of speakers will appear during each day of Games Talks Live Scotland, some appearances will be limited to one or two days of the event.

Kraig Brown, Amanda Ford and Fallible Things will speak in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Meanwhile, No More Robots’ Sophie Smart will only speak during day one in Edinburgh while Phil Vaughan from CoSTAR and Rich Mooney from Moonwidd Comics will only appear in Dundee.

There are also be a number of additional speakers, publishers and more to still be announced.

Games Talks Live Scotland schedule

Running over three days and in three Scottish cities, the full schedule can be viewed on the organisation’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day one will take place in Edinburgh on Tuesday, April 1, before heading to Dundee for the second day on Wednesday, April 2. The series of events will then end in Glasgow on Thursday, April 3.

The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh. | Suzanne R Livingstone / The Voodoo Rooms

Business talks will generally lead each evening with more general talks from 6pm to 10pm. There will also be a charity raffle on each day to support Digital Xtra with tickets assigned for every £5 donated.

Tuesday, April 1 - Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

Wednesday, April 2 - Dundee, Beat Generator

Thursday, April 3 - Glasgow, Sloans Ballroom

Talks will be livestreamed on YouTube for those unable to attend in person for those who sign up for a free livestream ticket.

How to get tickets & ticket prices

Tickets for Games Talks Live Scotland are available from Eventbrite. Prices are as follows:

All 3 nights; Edinburgh, Dundee & Glasgow with food - £104.33

All 3 nights; Edinburgh, Dundee & Glasgow without food - £34.81

Edinburgh on Tuesday, April 1 with food - £54.07

Edinburgh on Tuesday, April 1 without food - £32.68

Dundee on Wednesday, April 2 with food - £54.07

Dundee on Wednesday, April 2 without food - £32.68

Glasgow on Thursday, April 3 with food - £59.41

Glasgow on Thursday, April 3 without food - £32.68

Online livestreaming ticket - Free

All ticket prices for each day of the even includes fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks to raise funds for Scottish charity Digital Xtra

Speaking about the April events, Colin Macdonald of the Scottish Game Developers Association said: “We're incredibly excited to bring together such a diverse and talented group of speakers for the next Games Talks Live.”

The former Grand Theft Auto producer continued: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for the Scottish games community to connect, learn, and grow together. We believe this year's lineup will provide attendees with invaluable insights and inspiration.”

Previous Games Talks Live events have also raised more than £40,000 for causes including Special Effect, NHS, Ukrainian Red Cross, Warchild and Glasgow Children's Hospital.

This year’s series of talks will support charity Digital Xtra, which aims to help every young person in Scotland access innovative, meaningful, and creative extracurricular computing activities regardless of gender, background, or where they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad