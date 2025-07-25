Donald Trump in Scotland: Deer put down after being hit by police car in Aberdeenshire ahead of Trump visit
A deer has been euthanised after it was knocked down by a police car at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course.
Trump is due to arrive in Scotland on Friday evening and will visit the links course near Balmedie during his five-day visit.
New Arc Wildlife Rescue said they were called to the Trump International course at around 5.30am on Friday following reports of a deer struck by a police car.
Trump is also set to visit his golf resort at Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast. During his visit, Mr Trump will be meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.
The deer had to be euthanised at the scene due to its injuries.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
In a post, a spokesperson for New Arc Wildlife Rescue said: “We were called by Police Scotland at 5.30am this morning after a police vehicle taking part in the security operation at Trump International, Scotland Golf Course in Aberdeen had struck a deer.
“Certainly not your average start to the day for our centre co-manager Paul who volunteers his time out of hours for deer emergencies.
“Sadly the deer's injuries meant the deer was beyond saving so had to be euthanised at the scene.
“Thank you to the police, security team and estate managers who assisted with the incident.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.