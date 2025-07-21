1 . Ulysses S. Grant (President from 1869-1877)

Ulysses S. Grant was the first US President to visit Scotland - as part of a world tour he undertook after leaving office in 1877. He visited several locations including Glasgow, where he was given the Freedom of the City, Edinburgh and Stirling, where he was given a reception at the Golden Lion hotel. He also toured the Scottish Highlands, Ayr and took in Abbotsford House, the home of Sir Walter Scott. On his visit to Dundee he described the Tay Road Bridge - at that point the longest bridge in the world - as a "mighty long bridge to such a mighty little old town". | Getty Images