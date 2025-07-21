Of those - perhaps surprisingly - only four have made an official visit to Scotland during their presidency.
But many more have visited in a personal capacity, often due to their family links to the country - and even more often due to the quality of golf course Scotland offers.
Ahead of an official state visit later this year, President Trump will be arriving in Scotland on Friday (July 25) for five days to visit both his golf courses - as well as meeting with both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.
Here are all the Presidents to have visited Scotland before him - and what they were doing here.
1. Ulysses S. Grant (President from 1869-1877)
Ulysses S. Grant was the first US President to visit Scotland - as part of a world tour he undertook after leaving office in 1877. He visited several locations including Glasgow, where he was given the Freedom of the City, Edinburgh and Stirling, where he was given a reception at the Golden Lion hotel. He also toured the Scottish Highlands, Ayr and took in Abbotsford House, the home of Sir Walter Scott. On his visit to Dundee he described the Tay Road Bridge - at that point the longest bridge in the world - as a "mighty long bridge to such a mighty little old town". | Getty Images
2. James A. Garfield (President from March 1881-September 1881)
James A. Garfield visited Scotland 14 years before his truncated 1881 presidency (he was assassinated by a disgrunted political supporter). It was part of a tour of Europe which included a stop in Edinburgh. | Getty Images
3. William Howard Taft (President from 1909-1913)
President William Howard Taft visited Scotland in 1922 nearly a decade after leaving office. He accepted an honorary degree from the University of Aberdeen, with British Pathe film footage capturing the ceremony. | Getty Images
4. Woodrow Wilson (President from 1913-1921)
Woodrow Wilson arrived in Scotland in 1918 as part of a trip to Europe for the Paris Peace Conference in the wake of World War I. Evidence of his visit exists in the visitors' book at Dumfries' Globe Inn - famous for being Robert Burns' favourite pub. It was the first visit to Scotland by a serving US President. | Getty Images