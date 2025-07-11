The dogs were found to be dead on their arrival to the vets.

Two dogs in Paisley have passed away after being found in a car and their owners are now being reported by police.

Police were called to Linwood at around 1.05pm on Thursday after concerned passers-by spotted the dogs in a car and believed they were in distress due to the hot weather.

Officers gained access to the car and took the two dogs to a local vet.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

However, the Maltese and Alsatian Lurcher Cross were both found to be dead on arrival.

A 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman are now the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.