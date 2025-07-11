Renfrewshire incident: Owners reported by police as two dogs die in Paisley after being found in hot car

Published 11th Jul 2025, 13:42 BST
The dogs were found to be dead on their arrival to the vets.

Two dogs in Paisley have passed away after being found in a car and their owners are now being reported by police.

Police were called to Linwood at around 1.05pm on Thursday after concerned passers-by spotted the dogs in a car and believed they were in distress due to the hot weather.

Officers gained access to the car and took the two dogs to a local vet.

placeholder image
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

However, the Maltese and Alsatian Lurcher Cross were both found to be dead on arrival.

A 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman are now the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

With the hot weather set to continue, police are urging people to follow the SSPCA guidance on dog care in the summer.

This Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the year as the UK is hit by a third wave of sweltering weather.

