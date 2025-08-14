Scotland weather: Thunderstorms warning lifted for Edinburgh and Glasgow
A yellow thunderstorm warning issued for large parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, on Thursday has been reduced.
The warning was originally in place from 2pm on Wednesday until 10pm on Thursday, and affected Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands, Orkney and Shetland, Edinburgh and the Lothians and Strathclyde including Glasgow.
The Met Office has issued an updated warning, which now only affects some parts of Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian and the Highlands.
Edinburgh and Glasgow are no longer affected by the warning, although Dundee and Aberdeen are within the warning area.
The Met Office website said: “The warning area has been shrunk to cover only central and eastern parts of Scotland, whilst the likelihood of impacts has increased.”
The updated warning remains in place until 10pm on Thursday night.
The Met Office said that while not all areas will be affected, heavy showers and thunderstorms are “likely” during Thursday afternoon and evening across parts of central and eastern Scotland.
It said certain areas could potentially see rainfall accumulations of 20-40 mm in less than an hour, and 50-70mm over 1-2 hours in a couple of spots.
It said there is a chance of surface water flooding, as well as damage from lightning strikes and large hail.
The showers are expected should slowly subside during the mid to late evening.
Comments
