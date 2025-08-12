Scotland weather: Temperatures to soar to 29C in some parts as week of warm weather continues
Parts of Scotland may see the warm weather soar to 29C this week just days after Storm Floris hit the country.
The Met Office have revealed that Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day this week with highs of 29C in southern parts of the country.
Elsewhere, heatwave temperatures are expected to hit 34C in England.
It is even expected to be the hottest day of the year for Wales on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Glasgow will reach 27C at around 2pm. Meanwhile, Edinburgh will hit 26C at the same time. Kelso, in the Scottish Borders, will even reach 29C.
In the north-east, it’ll be cooler with temperatures of 25C in Aberlour and 20C in Aberdeen.
Ullapool in the Highlands will see a high of 24C while Kirkwall on Orkney is expected to reach 17C on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, The Met Office have said it is expected to be ‘dry and sunny’ for many though there could be some cloud and scattered showers.
“Another hot day for many on Wednesday,” they added.
“Dry and sunny for many, but cloud and scattered showers will move into the southeast in the afternoon. Breezy again around coastal areas.”
From Thursday to Saturday, it is expected to be largely dry overnight although The Met Office say some showers and thunderstorms are possible in Scotland on Thursday.
It’s set to be sunny for many but “clouding over at times” in the north.
Tom Crabtree, The Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: "Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast.
"The exception to the widely warm conditions will be northwest Scotland on Monday, where showers will be more frequent. Warmth will develop there from Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s."
