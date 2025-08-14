Terry Lane co-founded the Traverse in 1963

Tributes have been paid to the “vision and passion” of Terry Lane, co-founder of Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre - and the creator of its unusual name - who has died aged 88.

The theatre was conceived as a space for experimental art in January 1963, by Mr Lane, arts impresario Ricky Demarco, American bookshop owner Jim Haynes, Scottish actor John Malcolm and Tom Mitchell, the original building’s owner.

Mr Lane was responsible for the name of the venue, having misunderstood the word in place of a “transverse” stage layout. By the time he realised his mistake, the name had recognition and stuck.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Lane, the founder and first artistic director of the Traverse Theatre. Terry designed and built the Traverse Theatre Club in 1962, opening in January 1963.

“He directed numerous British premieres and helped establish the Traverse as a home for new writing and theatrical risk-taking. The Traverse’s name was Terry’s own charming misstep, believing “traverse” described the stage layout.”

She added: “By the time he discovered it was ‘transverse’, the name had already taken hold. It’s a distinctive part of the Traverse story, and a testament to the spirit in which it was founded. We’re deeply thankful for Terry’s vision, passion and enduring legacy.”

The first Traverse began life in a former brothel known as Kelly’s Paradise, which had been used as The Sphinx Club venue during the 1962 Fringe, run by John Cleese and Tim Brooke-Taylor.

Mr Demarco started raising money for a permanent experimental venue and brought on board friend John Malcolm, who in turn brought in Mr Lane.

The Traverse was initially sold as a “theatre club” where patrons would pay up front for a year’s membership. After six years in its original home, the Traverse moved to the foot of Victoria Street in the Grassmarket, and into a converted warehouse and sailmaker’s loft. In 1992, it found its third home in Cambridge Street after a ten-year hunt for new premises - in a £3.3 million purpose-built two theatre space with bar café created as part of the Saltire Court development on Castle Terrace.

Writer Ian Bowater paid tribute to Mr Lane on social media as a “forgotten man in the new theatre of the early sixties”.

He said: “I heard today that Terry Lane very recently left us. He was a founding member of the group that created The Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh. A forgotten man in the new theatre of the early sixties. Anyone who thinks differently about how theatre can be staged owes Terry Lane a great debt.”