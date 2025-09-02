Scottish Food & Drink September returns to celebrate innovation across the sector

Scotland Food & Drink, the leadership organisation for the nation’s food and drink industry, has officially launched ‘Scottish Food & Drink September’ – a month-long celebration of Scotland’s world-class food and drink.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 16th year, the initiative runs from September 1-30, continuing to shine a spotlight on the people, products and producers that make the sector an important cornerstone of Scotland’s economy, culture and identity.

This year’s theme of innovation will showcase the cutting-edge approaches embraced by Scotland’s food and drink businesses across the supply chain. From new product development to sustainability initiatives, the campaign highlights the dynamism of a sector that continues to evolve while staying true to Scotland’s rich natural larder. Activities will drive awareness across retail, foodservice, and hospitality while supporting producers and manufacturers to connect with new customers and markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One pioneering producer that embodies this year’s theme is Growers Garden. Formed in 2019 by 16 farming families in Fife, the collective has now expanded across Scotland as more growers recognised the value of working together to tackle food waste. The mission is simple but powerful – to transform ‘wonky’ or surplus vegetables into high-quality snacks that champion sustainability and healthy eating.

L-R: Nat Cowx, Brand and Marketing Manager at East of Scotland Growers, Amanda Brown, Programme Director at Scotland Food & Drink, Alexis Shanok, Procurement and Office Coordinator at Growers Garden

Since launching, Growers Garden has invested £2 million in its own extrusion facility in Cupar – a unique innovation that allows fresh, wet vegetables to be processed directly into crisps, something conventional factories do not offer. By pooling resources as a farmer-led collective, it has achieved what would be beyond the reach of individual producers, saving 41,413kg – over 41 tonnes – of food from landfill and crafting products that have secured more than 350 stockists across the UK to date.

This spirit of innovation is echoed right across Scotland’s food and drink sector. Worth around £15 billion to the economy, the industry is one of the nation’s largest employers, supporting more than 129,000 jobs across agriculture, fishing, aquaculture and manufacturing in both rural and urban communities. It contributes nearly £5.4 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) and accounts for almost 29% of Scotland’s total manufacturing turnover.

Iain Baxter, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Every day I find myself inspired by the creativity and ambition of our industry. This year’s theme of innovation reflects the energy running through the sector. From family farms and artisan producers to global brands with Scottish roots, our food and drink businesses are not only creating world-class products but also driving solutions to some of society’s biggest challenges, including sustainability, food waste, and health and wellbeing. Scottish Food & Drink September is our opportunity to put that innovation centre stage and invite people to celebrate it with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Brown, Programme Director at Scotland Food & Drink, added: “Scottish Food & Drink September has always been about celebrating the people and products that make our industry so special, and this year’s focus on innovation feels especially timely. Across the country we’re seeing businesses of every size embrace new ideas, whether it’s farmers coming together to cut food waste, distillers exploring sustainability, or producers developing healthier products for changing consumer tastes. It’s this spirit of creativity and collaboration that keeps Scotland at the forefront of global food and drink, and this campaign is a chance to shine a spotlight on it.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon added: “Scottish Food & Drink September is a celebration of the people, passion, and pioneering spirit that make Scotland’s food and drink truly world-class. This year’s theme of innovation reflects the efforts and passion that our producers continue to make to maintain that standing, be that increasing the sustainability of our products right through to cutting-edge product development. It’s a month long celebration and allows us to champion our natural larder, support local businesses, and share the incredible stories that continue to shape our vibrant food and drink sector. I encourage everyone to celebrate with us.”

Marion MacCormick, Director at Growers Garden, reflected:“Scottish Food & Drink September is a great opportunity to find new windows of opportunity for a small supplier like us. The crisp category is a very competitive space, but the sustainable objectives of our crisps really resonates with consumers and we are finding our niche. Scotland Food & Drink getting behind the innovation theme this month has really helped shine a light on our range and get under the noses of potential buyers.”

Following a bumper summer for Scotland’s soft fruit sector, this year’s celebration will also spotlight berries – a symbol of both heritage and innovation. The sector is a vital contributor to Scotland’s economy and reputation for quality, with growers increasingly embracing technology, sustainability, and new ways of working to meet consumer demand at home and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Scotland Food & Drink continues to champion the industry, this month-long celebration will build new connections, support sustainable growth, and reinforce Scotland’s reputation as a global leader in food and drink.