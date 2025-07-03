Scotland meteor: Spectacular moment blazing ‘meteor’ flashes across night sky
Watch the incredible moment a ‘meteor’ flashes across the night sky in Scotland.
Mark Gilmour posted the video to social media in the early hours of July 3.
According to NASA, meteors happen when meteoroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up.
This is when they are referred to as “shooting stars”.
The ‘meteor’ was also spotted in Erskine and Clydebank.
