Watch the incredible moment a ‘meteor’ flashes across the night sky in Scotland.

A video shows what is thought to be a meteor shooting across the sky in Falkirk.

Mark Gilmour posted the video to social media in the early hours of July 3.

According to NASA, meteors happen when meteoroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up.

This is when they are referred to as “shooting stars”.

CCTV footage also shows the ‘meteor’ flashing across the sky above Edinburgh Airport.