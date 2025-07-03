With August just around the corner, if you haven’t already started booking tickets for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - now is the time to start.
But if you’re not sure where to begin with the more than 3,000 shows already scheduled, we can help - or at least if you are musically inclined.
There are a number of big name musicians set to perform during this year’s festival, with many performing for one night only, making now the perfect time to book.
From Pete Doherty at La Belle Angele to Ezra Collective at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick, here are 26 of the biggest gigs to catch during the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.