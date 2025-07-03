With August just around the corner, if you haven’t already started booking tickets for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - now is the time to start.

But if you’re not sure where to begin with the more than 3,000 shows already scheduled, we can help - or at least if you are musically inclined.

There are a number of big name musicians set to perform during this year’s festival, with many performing for one night only, making now the perfect time to book.

From Pete Doherty at La Belle Angele to Ezra Collective at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick, here are 26 of the biggest gigs to catch during the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

1 . Pete Doherty The legendary co-frontman of The Libertines will perform at La Belle Angele as part of the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe from August 12-13. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ezra Collective Their only 2025 Scottish tour date, Ezra Collective will perform at Fringe by the Sea on Saturday, August 9. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fantastic Negrito Three-time Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito will debut his latest album Son of a Broken Man during the 2025 festival. Catch him at La Belle Angele on Tuesday, August 19. | Getty Images for Americana Music Photo Sales