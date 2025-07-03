Pete Doherty, The Boomtown Rats and Ezra Collective are among those performing during the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. placeholder image
Pete Doherty, The Boomtown Rats and Ezra Collective are among those performing during the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. | Getty Images

Edinburgh Fringe 2025: 26 of the biggest gigs to see at the festival this August - including Pete Doherty

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:19 BST

With acts including Pete Doherty, The Boomtown Rats and Ezra Collective all set to perform, here are our picks for gigs at the 2025 Fringe.

With August just around the corner, if you haven’t already started booking tickets for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - now is the time to start.

But if you’re not sure where to begin with the more than 3,000 shows already scheduled, we can help - or at least if you are musically inclined.

There are a number of big name musicians set to perform during this year’s festival, with many performing for one night only, making now the perfect time to book.

From Pete Doherty at La Belle Angele to Ezra Collective at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick, here are 26 of the biggest gigs to catch during the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

The legendary co-frontman of The Libertines will perform at La Belle Angele as part of the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe from August 12-13.

1. Pete Doherty

The legendary co-frontman of The Libertines will perform at La Belle Angele as part of the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe from August 12-13. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Their only 2025 Scottish tour date, Ezra Collective will perform at Fringe by the Sea on Saturday, August 9.

2. Ezra Collective

Their only 2025 Scottish tour date, Ezra Collective will perform at Fringe by the Sea on Saturday, August 9. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Three-time Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito will debut his latest album Son of a Broken Man during the 2025 festival. Catch him at La Belle Angele on Tuesday, August 19.

3. Fantastic Negrito

Three-time Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito will debut his latest album Son of a Broken Man during the 2025 festival. Catch him at La Belle Angele on Tuesday, August 19. | Getty Images for Americana Music

Photo Sales
Croatian star Baby Lasagna will make his Edinburgh Fringe debut at La Belle Angele on Monday August 25, where you can catch him singing Rim Tim Tagi Dim, the song which almost won Eurovision 2024.

4. Baby Lasagna

Croatian star Baby Lasagna will make his Edinburgh Fringe debut at La Belle Angele on Monday August 25, where you can catch him singing Rim Tim Tagi Dim, the song which almost won Eurovision 2024. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh Festival FringeTicketsMusiciansNorth Berwick
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice