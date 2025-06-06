This video More videos

Footage shows the Red Arrows flying over a Scottish beach, as they continue on their 2025 display season.

A video shows the Red Arrows arriving in Lossiemouth on June 6.

Fiona Scott recorded the moment the aircraft flew over West Beach.

Last month, brilliant cockpit footage showed the Red Arrows perfecting and polishing a new display in Greece ahead of the 2025 season.

Red Arrows 2025 upcoming display dates

08/06/2025 RAF Cosford Airshow

14/06/2025 HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast

21/06/2025 Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield

22/06/2025 Duxford Summer Air Show

28/06/2025 Shuttleworth Festival of Flight

28/06/2025 Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes

29/06/2025 Event to be confirmed/announced in due course

29/06/2025 Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn

05/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea

06/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea

06/07/2025 Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast

10/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

11/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

13/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen

26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival

26/07/2025 Old Buckenham

27/07/2025 Old Buckenham

09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast

10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

13/08/2025 Falmouth Week

14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival

21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta

05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

04/10/2025Duxford Flying Finale