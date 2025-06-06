Scotland: Incredible moment Red Arrows fly over Lossiemouth
A video shows the Red Arrows arriving in Lossiemouth on June 6.
Fiona Scott recorded the moment the aircraft flew over West Beach.
Last month, brilliant cockpit footage showed the Red Arrows perfecting and polishing a new display in Greece ahead of the 2025 season.
Red Arrows 2025 upcoming display dates
08/06/2025 RAF Cosford Airshow
14/06/2025 HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast
21/06/2025 Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield
22/06/2025 Duxford Summer Air Show
28/06/2025 Shuttleworth Festival of Flight
28/06/2025 Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes
29/06/2025 Event to be confirmed/announced in due course
29/06/2025 Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn
05/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea
06/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea
06/07/2025 Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast
10/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
11/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
13/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen
26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival
26/07/2025 Old Buckenham
27/07/2025 Old Buckenham
09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast
10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
13/08/2025 Falmouth Week
14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival
21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta
05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields
04/10/2025Duxford Flying Finale
