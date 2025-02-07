Scottish woman celebrates 100th birthday and can still recite the alphabet backwards

A brilliant video shows Isa Grant, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, showing off her party trick - reciting the alphabet backwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday can still recite the alphabet backwards.

Isa Grant celebrated her 100th with family and friends on January 20, receiving her card from King Charles at Anderson's Care Home in Elgin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isa, who is in remarkable health, shared her tips for a long life - citing kindness, honesty, and a teetotal lifestyle as the key to her health.

Isa (bottom centre) with family, friends and well-wishers. | Highland News and Media / SWNS

She went on to prove that her tips have kept her mind sharp by reciting the alphabet backwards with no mistakes.

She was born on January 20 1924, at her parents’ home on Church Street in Lossiemouth.

Her mother, along with two of Isa’s three sisters, died within a short period of time when she was just seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later, her father, a fisherman, passed away, leaving Isa an orphan at the age of 14.

She supported herself by moving in with another family, serving as a nanny to their seven children and also doing washing and cleaning.

Isa recalls: “It was hard work but I didn’t know anything else, so you just get on with it.”

During the Second World War, she began working at the Thunderton in Elgin, which had been temporarily turned from a pub into a billet for servicemen and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The owners were very kind to me. They paid for me once to go to Glasgow on a holiday.”

Isa met her husband Andrew, a blacksmith in Rothes, through a mutual friend one day while they were travelling on the same bus.

The pair would go on to marry in 1952, choosing a registry office instead of a church because money was tight.

It was in Rothes that their daughters, Norma and Margaret, were born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isa’s family and her friends from Rothes joined her to celebrate her birthday.