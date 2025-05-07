Tattoo boss admits flypasts over Edinburgh Castle 'at the mercy of' council as ban demands grow

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has spoken about opposition to flypasts over Edinburgh Castle.

The head of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has admitted the future of the event’s iconic flypasts is “at the mercy” of council officials and politicians as it launched its 75th-anniversary programme.

Jason Barrett, chief executive of the organisation, said a proposed ban on aerial displays put forward by an Edinburgh city councillor would be a “loss” for the show.

Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft the Red Arrows complete a flypast. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images | Getty Images

The Tattoo launched its 2025 programme, titled, The Heroes Who Made Us, at an event at the National Museum of Scotland. Mirroring the first Tattoo performance in 1950, the British Army will be taking on the role of the “lead service”, while the show will present music, dance and precision performance that make up the past 75 years of the Tattoo story and beyond.

This year’s performances are also to feature a “storyteller”, played by Glasgow actor Terence Rae, who will lead the audience through the show.

Green councillor Dan Heap this week brought a motion to Edinburgh City Council to explore banning flypasts entirely, citing the noise disturbance they cause – and the potentially traumatic impact flypasts can have on people fleeing war.

He said he hoped the number of flypasts allowed would be reduced to “preferably, zero”.

Mr Barrett insisted that flypasts, such as those by the Red Arrows, are an integral part of the history of the Tattoo.

He said: “This is not a new conversation. This is something we monitor and it’s not up to us. That’s up to government officials, politicians, who make that something to talk about. But in some ways, we are at the mercy of everybody else on this.”

Major Stevie Small, MBE, Tattoo associate director and Corporal Tegan Moisenko from the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at the launch of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 75th anniversary show, to take place this August. | Lisa Ferguspn

He added: “If you were to ask me, ‘should there be flyovers?’ my answer would be emphatically yes, because they’re part of the history of the Tattoo and creates a spectacle for the audience.

“A ban would have an impact. The show is deep enough and rich enough and enjoyable and entertaining enough on its own, but anytime you take something away, people are going to wish for it to come back.”

Alan Lane, who took on the role of creative director last year, agreed.

He said: “Flypasts are a part of our heritage here and part of the collaboration we have with the military. The partnership we have with the military is a really important one and flypasts are part of that.

“It’s a really exciting audience offer in or toolbox, but it’s for other people to decide whether they are permissible or not.”

Mr Lane also dismissed increased competition for audience spend in Edinburgh, where the festival season will compete with Murrayfield Stadium concerts by Oasis and AC/DC during August.

He said: “We are a unique offer and for me, it’s not about competing with. You can love Oasis, go to Oasis, but we do 26 shows, come another night.

“I don’t think we’re in competition with anyone. We’re part of a really brilliant, diverse offer the city has at all times of year, but especially in August.”

This year’s show, which attracts up to 9,000 spectators on the Castle Esplanade every night, will also feature a series of favourite hits from the past seven decades of the Tattoo - Now That’s what I call Tattoo 75 - in a celebration performed by a collaboration of various Tattoo performances.