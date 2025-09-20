Thick black smoke billows into sky from massive Scotland blaze in dramatic footage

By Jessica Martin
Comment
Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch as a massive smoke plume rises into the sky in Scotland, as fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

A dramatic video shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky from a massive blaze in Lochgelly.

In a statement posted at 2.15PM on September 19, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in the Bank Street area of Lochgelly.

“Crews are working to extinguish a well-developed fire involving a disused building.

“Those living nearby are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed for the time being.”

A large smoke plume from a fire in Lochgelly rises into the sky.placeholder image
A large smoke plume from a fire in Lochgelly rises into the sky. | Ayrton Beatty

Posting at 2.24PM on September 19, Police Scotland Fife said: “Bank Street in Lochgelly is currently closed due to a fire which was reported around 1.25pm on Friday, 19 September, 2025.

“Residents are asked to avoid the area and keep windows closed.

Emergency services remain in attendance.”

