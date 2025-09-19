Barnardo's urges political parties to 'be brave and bold for children'

The Barnardo's Scotland election manifesto

Ahead of the Scottish Parliament Election to take place in Spring 2026, the country’s leading children’s charity has urged political parties to put children and young people at the forefront of their election manifestos.

In its document, Barnardo’s Scotland outlines how the next government can change childhoods and change lives by tackling poverty with a particular focus on family support and the establishment of a network of family support services in every community across Scotland.

Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “We urge all political parties who are seeking representation in the Scottish Parliament to restate their commitment to The Promise ahead of the next election. Whilst the Whole Family Wellbeing Fund, announced back in 2021, has supported pockets of good practice, Scotland is sadly still a long way from achieving access to family support in every community.

“That’s why Barnardo’s Scotland wants to see consistent access to family support that is relationship-based, easily accessible and flexible to family need and responsive to practical, emotional and financial challenges. Barnardo’s is calling for the establishment of a network of family support services in every community across Scotland, putting an end to inequality in service availability and ensuring the delivery of support to all families who need it – regardless of where they live.

Barnardo's Scotland Director Martin Crewe

“We would like to see all parties commit to increasing investment in early intervention family support services and ensure family support is available in every community – this is crucial if we are to keep The Promise. We know from our direct experience that it can take some time for families to find the right type and level of support, often only being able to access help once their situation has deteriorated and there is a risk of statutory intervention. That’s why we need to see a greater focus on early intervention.”

Speaking to that direct experience, a Family Support Worker, based in Inverclyde, added: “I support families with any sort of need, so it could be problems with their tenancy, problems with their finances, budgeting, getting their benefits straight – those sorts of immediate practical supports. I also offer support emotionally, if they are going through tough times either because they have mental or physical health problems, or because someone in their family has mental or physical health problems, or relationship issues with kids, partner or other people in their family or community. It can also be they have problems implementing routines and boundaries with their kids and addressing this can make family life much better.

“I try and give support that’s appropriate to the level of their need, to come alongside them and not disempower them in any way. I want them to realise they have the power within themselves to get through whatever is going on for them and get out the other end. I always believe we can work together to get to a place where they no longer need me. Parents are the best people to know what’s going on in their family, they are the experts and it’s much better to support them to a place where they can deal with things on their own.”

Moving on to other areas where Barnardo’s Scotland is calling on the next government to act, Martin Crewe added: “Despite ambitious targets to reduce child poverty in Scotland to 10% by 2030, far too many children, young people, and families living in or on the edge of poverty across Scotland continue to struggle – unable to afford the basic things they need to live.

“As a result, financial support for children, young people, and families has become ever more crucial to ensuring families can afford the essentials – providing them with choice, security and the resources to enable their children to thrive. In recent years, Scotland has taken positive steps to introduce policies to tackle child poverty, such as the Scottish Child Payment.

“Yet the latest statistics show that 22% in Scotland continue to live in poverty – with Joseph Rowntree Foundation analysis showing that one third of those in poverty are in very deep poverty. Meeting the child poverty targets is possible, but will only be achieved if ambitious targets is met with ambitious actions. That’s why we’re calling for politicians in the next Parliament to be brave and bold for children.

“The next Scottish Government should Immediately increase the Scottish Child Payment to at least £40 per week in the first year of the Parliament and we would also like to see the expansion of universal free school meal provision to primary 6s and 7s.”

On the subject of child exploitation, Martin Crewe has the following ask of the next government: “Barnardo’s Scotland has a long history of tackling child sexual exploitation, abuse and trafficking in Scotland by supporting victims, raising awareness in communities, and calling for national leadership. We want the next Scottish Government to produce a new national action plan to tackle child sexual and criminal exploitation and to invest in Scotland-specific research and data collection on the scale and nature of child abuse and exploitation, building on the model of the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse for England and Wales.”

At Barnardo’s, our purpose is clear: changing childhoods and changing lives, so that children, young people, and families are safe, happy, healthy, and hopeful. Last year, we worked with thousands of children across Scotland through more than 150 services and partnerships.

Across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, we provided essential support to 373,200 children, young people, parents and carers through more than 800 services and partnerships across the UK. This included 150-plus services in Scotland.

For more than 150 years, we’ve been here for the children and young people who need us most – bringing love, care and hope into their lives and giving them a place where they feel they belong.

