Firefighters are working to extinguish a well-developed fire at a disused building in Fife.

Crews were called to Bank Street in Lochgelly around 1.15pm on Friday.

Four fire appliances are on the scene and the nature of the fire is currently unknown.

Emergency services are advising residents to avoid the area and close their windows while the fire remains ongoing.

Locals told to close their windows

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in the Bank Street area of Lochgelly. Crews are working to extinguish a well-developed fire involving a disused building.

“Those living nearby are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed for the time being.”

The fire remains ongoing. | Jinty McGinty

Bank Street closed as residents advised to avoid the area

Police have taped off Bank Street, with the road closed to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Bank Street in Lochgelly is currently closed due to a fire, which was reported around 1.25pm on Friday, September 19.

“Residents are asked to avoid the area and keep windows closed.