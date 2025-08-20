Scenic Scottish drive with stunning loch views voted one of Britain's best road trips - and it's not the NC500
A route in the Scottish Highlands has been voted one of Britain’s most beautiful drives, only just missing out on the top spot on a new list of scenic road trips.
The route from Loch Lomond to Glencoe was ranked the second most breath-taking drive, according to polling of 2,000 Brits.
The 60-mile route offers stunning views of Loch Tulla and Loch Ba, as well as Argyll Forest Park.
The poll was conducted by research agency Perspectus Global in March, and commissioned by car manufacturer Isuzu UK. Respondents were given a multi-choice list of Britain’s most scenic routes to choose from, and were asked to vote for their favourites.
The 30-mile route from Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District won the top spot, with 30 per cent of respondents choosing it as one of their top routes.
The drive follows the A591 and includes views of Lakeland Fells and the banks of Windermere.
In second place, Loch Lomond to Glencoe was voted as a favourite route by 29 per cent of respondents.
Four other Scottish routes made the top 20 list.
The now famous North Coast 500 route, which takes in some of Scotland’s most stunning coastal scenery, rugged mountains and fishing villages, ranked in 11th place. Meanwhile, an Isle of Skye circular loop and a road trip following the Hebridean Way came in 16th and 18th places respectively.
Glen Etive to Steall Falls, near Ben Nevis, was also included, with 8 per cent of respondents voting the route one of their favourites.
The other popular road trip destinations included the Welsh coastal route, Yorkshire Dales, the Pennines and the New Forest in Hampshire.
The research also found 92 per cent of respondents thought Britain had some of the best road trips the world has to offer.
Almost two-thirds (60 per cent) said they believed a road trip within the UK can be just as enjoyable, or more enjoyable, as one abroad.
The research found, on average, Brits take seven road trips a year covering 93 miles per trip. The polling found 88 per cent of respondents said they considered car journeys as part of the holiday.
The 20 most scenic drives in Britain - full list
- Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria – 30 per cent
- Loch Lomond to Glencoe, Scottish Highlands – 29 per cent
- The Coastal Way in Wales – 23 per cent
- Cheddar Gorge in Somerset – 21 per cent
- The New Forest in Hampshire – 20 per cent
- The Lake District Western Loop in Cumbria – 18 per cent
- Snake Pass in the Pennines in Derbyshire – 18 per cent
- Yorkshire Dales Circular in North Yorkshire – 18 per cent
- The Cotswolds Romantic Road across Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire – 15 per cent
- Llanberis Pass in Snowdonia, Wales – 15 per cent
- North Coast 500 in Scotland – 14 per cent
- Dartmoor National Park in Devon – 12 per cent
- The Atlantic Highway (A39) from Devon to Cornwall – 12 per cent
- The South Downs Way in Sussex – 10 per cent
- The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland – 10 per cent
- Isle of Skye Loop in Scotland – 9 per cent
- Black Mountain Pass (A4069) in Wales – 8 per cent
- The Hebridean Way in Scotland – 8 per cent
- Hardknott Pass in the Lake District, Cumbria – 8 per cent
- Glen Etive to Steall Falls in Scotland – 8 per cent
