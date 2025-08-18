Emergency services are attending the scene

A section of the A82 near Loch Lomond is closed following a one-vehicle crash, with drivers told to expect delays.

Police said the road was closed northbound at Lomondgate and Stoneymollan roundabout, with drivers being urged to avoid the area.

Drivers should expect delays as emergency services attend the incident | Universal Images Group via Getty

Emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic Scotland has issued details of the diversion in place.