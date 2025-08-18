A82 crash: Major road near Loch Lomond closed following crash as drivers told to expect delays

Emergency services are attending the scene

A section of the A82 near Loch Lomond is closed following a one-vehicle crash, with drivers told to expect delays.

Police said the road was closed northbound at Lomondgate and Stoneymollan roundabout, with drivers being urged to avoid the area.

Drivers should expect delays as emergency services attend the incident

Emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic Scotland has issued details of the diversion in place.

“On A82 at Lomondgate roundabout, leave by taking third exit to the A813 – continue on A813 via Stirling Road, Main Street and Carrochan Road to roundabout at A811 junction – take left onto A811 Lomond Road – continue on A811 to A82 at Stoneymollan roundabout to rejoin A82 northbound,” the traffic site said.

