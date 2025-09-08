M8 delays: Drivers hit by rush hour delays on first day of works on M8 at Hillington

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 8th Sep 2025, 08:41 BST
Delays and disruption are expected as the nine month project kicks off.

Drivers on Scotland’s busiest motorway are facing delays during rush hour as major refurbishing work begins on Monday.

The latest update from Traffic Scotland said 20 mins for eastbound traffic and ten minutes for westbound traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes on the first day of a nine-month project to refurbish four bridges around Junction 26, the Hillington Interchange.

The work is taking place in five phases and is expected to last until Spring next year - with the first phase running from Monday September 8 until Wednesday October 1.

A contraflow system has been established on the M8's mainline carriageway at Junction 26 - a temporary set up where vehicles are directed to travel in the opposite direction to their normal flow.

A 40mph speed limit is also be in place for the duration of the project and a number of diversions have been announced.placeholder image
A 40mph speed limit is also be in place for the duration of the project and a number of diversions have been announced. | Google Maps

This involves closing lane two and lane three of the eastbound carriageway as well as the narrow running lanes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eastbound on-slip road is also closed during the first phase of the work.

Amey, the firm which is carrying out the work, has warned drivers that delays are expected, and is urging them to use alternative routes where possible.

Related topics:TrafficScotlandDriversWork
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice