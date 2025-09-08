M8 delays: Drivers hit by rush hour delays on first day of works on M8 at Hillington
Drivers on Scotland’s busiest motorway are facing delays during rush hour as major refurbishing work begins on Monday.
The latest update from Traffic Scotland said 20 mins for eastbound traffic and ten minutes for westbound traffic.
It comes on the first day of a nine-month project to refurbish four bridges around Junction 26, the Hillington Interchange.
The work is taking place in five phases and is expected to last until Spring next year - with the first phase running from Monday September 8 until Wednesday October 1.
A contraflow system has been established on the M8's mainline carriageway at Junction 26 - a temporary set up where vehicles are directed to travel in the opposite direction to their normal flow.
This involves closing lane two and lane three of the eastbound carriageway as well as the narrow running lanes.
The eastbound on-slip road is also closed during the first phase of the work.
Amey, the firm which is carrying out the work, has warned drivers that delays are expected, and is urging them to use alternative routes where possible.
