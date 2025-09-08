Delays and disruption are expected as the nine month project kicks off.

Drivers on Scotland’s busiest motorway are facing delays during rush hour as major refurbishing work begins on Monday.

The latest update from Traffic Scotland said 20 mins for eastbound traffic and ten minutes for westbound traffic.

It comes on the first day of a nine-month project to refurbish four bridges around Junction 26, the Hillington Interchange.

The work is taking place in five phases and is expected to last until Spring next year - with the first phase running from Monday September 8 until Wednesday October 1.

A contraflow system has been established on the M8's mainline carriageway at Junction 26 - a temporary set up where vehicles are directed to travel in the opposite direction to their normal flow.

A 40mph speed limit is also be in place for the duration of the project and a number of diversions have been announced. | Google Maps

This involves closing lane two and lane three of the eastbound carriageway as well as the narrow running lanes.

The eastbound on-slip road is also closed during the first phase of the work.