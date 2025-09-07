Huge disparity between yellow box junction enforcement in Scotland and England

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tiny number of drivers in Scotland have been fined for blocking yellow box junctions compared to tens of thousands south of the Border, The Scotsman has learned.

Figures from Police Scotland, which is responsible for enforcing the offence, showed that just 41 drivers have received fixed penalty notices (FPNs) since 2022, including nine last year and 16 up to mid-August this year.

Yellow box junctions are designed to keep traffic moving | Frank Reid

That compares to 32,700 in England, where councils were given enforcement powers in 2022.

Motoring groups expressed astonishment at the disparity.

The junctions, marked by yellow criss-crosses, are designed to prevent queuing vehicles from blocking the path of traffic coming from other directions.

According to the Highway Code, drivers must not enter the box unless their exit is clear, apart from if they are turning right.

The Police Scotland figures, for the offence of “not obeying box junction”, disclosed under a Freedom of information (FoI) request, also showed six fines were issued in 2022 and ten the following year.

Among this year’s fines, nine were issued in the force’s North East division, six in its Greater Glasgow division and one in its Edinburgh division.

No penalties have been imposed since 2022 - the furthest back that figures are available - in Forth Valley, Lothian and the Borders, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde, Highlands and Islands or Fife.

Over that period, there were eight in Tayside and just one in each of the Argyll and Dunbartonshire, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway divisions.

By comparison, drivers were fined a total of nearly £1 million at just 36 such junctions last year, according to figures disclosed to the RAC motoring organisation in June.

Manchester City Council issued the most fines, with 13,130 in relation to six junctions.

William Porter, policy manager for the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, said: "These figures show an alarmingly low level of enforcement against drivers blocking yellow box junctions in Scotland.

“Lack of enforcement can lead to increased congestion, dangerous driving behaviour, and higher risks for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at The AA, said: “It is astounding that so few fines have been issued for yellow box infringements in Scotland.

“The ambition for every junction is that it is simple for drivers to understand and abide by the rules so that as few FPNs as possible are issued.

"English and Welsh councils could learn a lot from the design, signage and layout of Scottish yellow box junctions, where the fines issued runs into the tens of thousands.

“The fact that several junctions have never seen a fine issued could show they are gold standard, or that there is a difference in enforcement tactics."

A Police Scotland said its officers educated and warned drivers as well as issuing them with fines.

A force spokesperson said: “Keeping people safe on our roads is a key priority for Police Scotland.

“We are committed to improving road safety and work closely with a number of partners.

“Officers focus on effective road user education, promoting road safety and improving driver behaviour.

“A range of disposals are available, including education, warnings and fixed penalties.