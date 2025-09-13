The club are being asked whether they will sell replica kits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish art-rockers Franz Ferdinand have become the shirt sponsors of a youth football team.

The chart-topping band have given their support to Symington Tinto 2014s, thanks to a friendship between one of the club's coaches and Franz bassist Bob Hardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symington Tinto 2014s picked up the backing of Franz Ferdinand. | Symington Tinto

The South Lanarkshire club has an adult amateur team and eight youth teams, all of whom play in the village of Symington.

Following the news, the club has received heaps of messages from fans asking whether they will sell replica kits, which feature the band's distinctive logo.

Speaking to BBC News, Symington Tinto vice president Daniel Harwood said that everyone at the club is “over the moon” about the unusual sponsorship with the Mercury Prize-winning superstars.

“We have a number of teams and we're constantly looking for sponsorship for them," he said. "Usually it's local companies around the area or people who have connections with kids playing in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Franz was a bit of a shot in the dark. One of the club coaches, Fraser White, was flatmates with one of the band at university and thought he'd try asking them. We were surprised when they said yes.

“We're over the moon at everything since then. The amount of interaction on social media we've had, and the amount of people from all over the world who have commented on posts about it, has been fantastic.”

As for selling the shirts, Mr Harwood said: “We would obviously need to sort out a licence with the band so there are no plans at the moment – but there is certainly demand there for it.”