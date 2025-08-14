Franz Ferdinand, Glasgow review: 'a set packed with bangers'

Tracks from Franz Ferdinand’s latest album The Human Fear sat comfortably alongside longstanding fan favourites at this sold-out homecoming show, writes Paul Whitelaw
Published 14th Aug 2025, 13:58 BST

Franz Ferdinand, SWG3, Glasgow ★★★★

Glasgow's Franz Ferdinand have always been steeped in the post-modern spirit of their art-pop idols, Roxy Music, Talking Heads, ABC, Pulp, and former supergroup collaborators Sparks (their 2015 album FFS is an underrated gem).

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand
Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand | Alex Brown

These are bands who sincerely love disco-friendly pop while operating behind a veneer of arch self-awareness. When done right - and Franz Ferdinand at their best get it absolutely right - the results of that approach are often rather glorious.

There was a whole lotta glory to be found at this sold-out homecoming party, held outdoors during the last sticky gasp of the summer heatwave. The set was packed with all their bangers: The Dark of the Matinee; Michael; Do You Want To; and, of course, Take Me Out (such is their assurance as live performers, the energy levels never subsided after they played that with 30 more minutes still to go).

But Franz Ferdinand are no mere Noughties nostalgia act. Two of the standout tracks were plucked from recent album The Human Fear. Bolstered by a guest spot from rapper Master Peace, Hooked can comfortably take its place alongside the crowd-pleasing hits, as can the traditional Greek music-influenced Black Eyelashes (scissor-kicking frontman Alex Kapranos is half-Greek).

And I suppose you have to admire them for stubbornly refusing to correct the "So I'm on BBC Two now, telling Terry Wogan how I made it" lyric in The Dark of the Matinee, despite having presumably been told countless times over the years - by people like me - that Wogan never had a chat show on BBC Two, and that they could've easily replaced it with "Radio 2" instead. But that's Franz Ferdinand for you. They shimmy to the beat of their own dancefloor-filling drum.

