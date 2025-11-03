A760 crash: Road closed and man taken to hospital after early morning crash near Largs
Drivers are being told to avoid the area.
The A760 south of Largs is closed following a crash early on Monday morning.
Officers said a one vehicle crash happened at around 6am.
They confirmed a male driver has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Diversions are in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
