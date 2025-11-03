A760 crash: Road closed and man taken to hospital after early morning crash near Largs

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 07:38 GMT
Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

The A760 south of Largs is closed following a crash early on Monday morning.

Police confirmed a man had been taken to hospital for treatment
Police confirmed a man had been taken to hospital for treatment | Universal Images Group via Getty

Officers said a one vehicle crash happened at around 6am.

They confirmed a male driver has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Diversions are in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

