Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

The A760 south of Largs is closed following a crash early on Monday morning.

Police confirmed a man had been taken to hospital for treatment | Universal Images Group via Getty

Officers said a one vehicle crash happened at around 6am.

They confirmed a male driver has been taken to hospital for treatment.

