Amy Gray: Fundraiser launched for trainee nurse tragically killed with her dog on morning run

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 15:02 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 15:17 GMT
Amy Gray and her dog Reggie died after being hit by a Land Rover on the A8 Greenock Road in Port Glasgow on Wednesday, October 29, 2025placeholder image
Amy Gray and her dog Reggie died after being hit by a Land Rover on the A8 Greenock Road in Port Glasgow on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | GoFundMe
A much-loved ‘fun, bubbly, happy woman’ and her dog were killed while out for a run - and now a fundraising drive has started to help her family.

Amy Gray and her dog Reggie were hit by a Land Rover while crossing a road in Port Glasgow and both died at the scene. The trainee nurse was out for a morning jog.

Amy’s heartbroken family have rallied round and in just a few days have crowdfunded more than £41,000 of a £50,000 target to help provide for her bereft partner David and her five children.

Amy Gray and her dog Reggie died after being hit by a Land Rover on Wednesdayplaceholder image
Amy Gray and her dog Reggie died after being hit by a Land Rover on Wednesday | GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page created by Amy’s brother-in-law Daniel Hagen said: “My wife Emma lost her big sister Amy. I am sure everyone has heard the news and judging by all the comments online and in person, she was loved as much by all of you, as she was by all of us.

“I'm hoping for help with fundraising for her partner David and all the kids she has left behind, Bethany, Harrison, Ava, Torin and Lucy. Amy was the most fun, bubbly, happy woman I've ever known and I know everyone will miss her crazy laugh as much as we do. Please, please share this around as much as you can and help us take care of Amy's family. Thank you.”

Speaking to the local paper Greenock Telegraph, her partner David Baxter said: "I keep thinking she is going to walk up the road. I want her to walk up the road. The response from the community has been overwhelming with the outpouring of love coming through them.”

TO DONATE TO THE FUNDRAISER CLICK HERE

Amy Gray and her dog Reggie died on Wednesdayplaceholder image
Amy Gray and her dog Reggie died on Wednesday | Issued by Police Scotland

The 42-year-old died on the A8 Greenock Road in Port Glasgow, just after 7am on Wednesday, October 29. She and Reggie were hit by a Land Rover Sport as they crossed the eastbound carriageway.

Emergency services attended but both died at the scene. Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The driver of the Land Rover was not injured.

Amy Gray and her partner David Baxterplaceholder image
Amy Gray and her partner David Baxter | GoFundMe

Sergeant Patrick McWilliams, Police Scotland Road Policing, said: "We have specialist officers with Mrs Gray's family at this extremely difficult time. I'd ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who have dashcam footage of the incident, to contact police."

Details can be passed to Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident 0401 of Wednesday, October 29.

