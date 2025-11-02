Man, 19, in critical condition after hit-and-run

(Pic: Police Scotland)

The injured man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after what police have described as a hit-and-run in the Inverclyde area.

The teenager was walking home from a night out along Ardmore Road, near its junction with Selkirk Road, in Port Glasgow at around 1am on Sunday when he was struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car is believed to be a dark-coloured Vauxhall Insignia.

The injured man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Sergeant Jack Swindells of the road policing unit, said: ““At this time we don’t believe this to be a targeted hit and run. The injured man had been walking home from a night out in Port Glasgow.

“We’d urge the the driver of the car to contact police.

“The area is residential and is a busy road, so it’s possible that other cars travelling on the road will have dashcam footage, or homes will have doorbell cameras, that could have captured helpful footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area so we’d encourage witnesses or those with information to speak to them or call 101 quoting incident number 0188 of Sunday November 2.