There were 11 landslips recorded over a three kilometre stretch of hillside near the road .

Drivers are facing a second day of travel disruption as the Rest and Be Thankful remains closed after it was hit by several landslides on Monday.

Road management and maintenance company Bear Scotland said heavy rainfall had caused 11 landslips over a three kilometre stretch of hillside near the road, with two blocking the road. The worst affected areas were Butterbridge and Glen Kinglas.

Traffic is being diverted along the A819, A85 and A82, which means some motorists will face a journey of around 60 miles. Traffic Scotland said there was no access to Lochgoilhead along the B828.

Bear said on Monday a “considerable” clean up operation was underway. Traffic Scotland said inspections are taking place on Tuesday morning.

Euan Scott, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said on Monday: “The scale of the operation to clear the A83 is considerable, but our teams are working hard with partners to reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.