The Lib Dems want to overtake the SNP at the general election to become the third biggest party in the UK - but how will they do that?

As we enter the first full week of general election campaigning, the Lib Dems are feeling pretty confident.

So confident, they are claiming they could overtake the SNP to become the third biggest party in Westminster. Before the election was announced last week, the Lib Dems only had 15 MPs compared to the SNP’s 43.

Only four of these 15 come from Scotland - Alistair Carmichael, Wendy Chamberlain, Jamie Stone and Christine Jardine. But with the SNP predicted to lose potentially half of their seats, based on recent polling, and the public crying out for change, the Lib Dems think they can turn their fortunes around on July 4.

UK party leader Sir Ed Davey will be out in Fife on Monday morning with Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton to set out how they plan to woo Scottish voters.

Speaking to the BBC, Sir Ed said: “There is a massive desire to get rid of the Tories in Westminster and the SNP. I think we have a real chance that after polling day there will be more liberals than nationalists in the next parliament.

“The Lib Dems could be the third party in UK politics again, which would mean so many Scottish constituencies have fabulous champions who are representing their community and being a voice for change in Westminster.”

As well as retaining its existing four seats, the Lib Dems have proclaimed their confidence in making gains in Charles Kennedy’s old seat of Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, and in Mid Dunbartonshire - the party’s former leader Jo Swinson represented East Dunbartonshire - and Argyll and Bute.

However, pollster Professor Sir John Curtice has previously told The Scotsman the Lib Dems are not likely to win in Inverness, as the “Charles Kennedy effect” has gone.

So how are they going to appeal to more Scottish voters? During Tuesday’s visit the party will focus on the crisis facing NHS dentistry. Sir Ed said: “Increasing our numbers in Scotland means there is a voice for more investment in the health service.

“We want to reform NHS dentistry because Alex Cole-Hamilton is talking about ‘dental deserts’ here, where there just aren’t any NHS dentists. There has been a failure from the Scottish Government to deal with that and we can send a message at this election.

“The NHS is devolved, but we can send a huge message to the SNP and enable MPs to champion the case for more investment at Westminster.”

Another way the party hopes to attract Scottish voters is by focusing on the economy and the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with Europe. Despite being consistently pro-European since the 2016 referendum, Sir Ed has refused to confirm re-joining the EU will be in his party’s manifesto.

He said: “There needs to be a massive change to our economic policy and we need to rebuild our relationship with Europe. The trade deal the Tories agreed is disastrous to farmers, exporters and businesses and we are determined to change that to boost the economy.

“But we have to be realistic about what’s possible - the Conservatives have so damaged the relationship with Europe that it will take time for a pro-European government to rebuild that trust.”