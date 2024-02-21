Dental examinations in Scotland have fallen by nearly 25 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, new figures show, with politicians claiming Scots are resorting to “barbaric” DIY dentistry.

Data released by Public Health Scotland shows that 5,200,865 people were registered with an NHS dentist by December 31 2023, equivalent to 94.9 per cent of the Scottish population.

However, the data also shows that children and adults from the most deprived areas were less likely to have had contact with NHS primary dental care in December 2023.

Just over 10,000 children from the most deprived fifth of Scottish households engaged with Scottish dentistry last year, compared to 12,645 for children from the most wealthy.

For adults, the figures are 34,187 and 41,428 respectively.

The PHS statistics revealed that there has been a 25 per cent drop in the number of NHS dental examinations paid between December 2023 and December 2019, a drop from 195,276 examinations to 147,012.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Liberal Democrats will lead a Holyrood debate on NHS dentistry.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said “we could see NHS dentistry vanish from Scotland” under an SNP government.

“The Scottish Government has done next to nothing to help NHS dentistry recover from the pandemic,” said Mr Cole-Hamilton.

“They are leaving both dentists and patients in the lurch.

“From DIY dentistry with tools purchased on Amazon to travelling hundreds of miles to get treatment, people are resorting to drastic and barbaric options.

“I want the government to do the right thing and back our motion tomorrow. This would see ministers rewrite their failed NHS Recovery Plan, prioritise workforce planning and boost the number of dentists taking on NHS patients.”

From November last year, the way dentists are reimbursed for their services by the NHS changed, in a bid to address the immense financial pressures dentists are facing post-pandemic.

Last year, a survey carried out by the British Dental Association (BDA) found more than half of Scottish dentists have already reduced the amount of NHS work they undertake.

The survey revealed 59 per cent have reduced their NHS work, but 83 per cent said they are planning to reduce NHS work within the next year.

The latest PHS figures show 141,591 extensive clinical examinations were paid in December 2023 under the new pay arrangements.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Data for November shows that 221,000 enhanced dental examinations were delivered under the new system which compares well with previous months. This indicates that the sector continues to deliver high volumes of patient access to NHS care through the free at the point of use enhanced examination.

“The payment changes introduced last year have been delivered to improve access to dental care across Scotland. It is clear from today’s data that there is engagement from the sector with payment reform, despite public holiday interruptions in December, and this will provide the platform for sustainable NHS provision going forward.