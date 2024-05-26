Why Scottish Greens’ head of media has quit after ‘tumultuous two years’
The Scottish Greens’ head of media has resigned as the party enters a general election campaign after a combative few weeks at Holyrood.
Shaun Milne has confirmed he resigned his position as communications manager earlier this week after “a full on and tumultuous two years”.
Mr Milne said “as the party looks to reset its focus back in opposition and prepare for an incoming new UK government”, it “now seems an appropriate time for me to step down”.
The former journalist and PR manager started his position with the Greens in August 2022, with the party in a co-operation agreement with the Scottish Government. But after Humza Yousaf’s move to tear up the deal backfired last month, the Greens were forced back into opposition and played a key role in Mr Yousaf’s downfall.
Writing on LinkedIn, Mr Milne said: “Working with Scottish Greens colleagues to ensure the climate crisis has been front and centre of politics over the past two years has been a fascinating, enthralling and enormously enjoyable privilege, and I’m hugely grateful to have had that opportunity to help campaign for a fairer, greener Scotland.
“As the party looks to reset its focus back in opposition and prepare for an incoming new UK government, now seems an appropriate time for me to step down after what has been a full on and tumultuous two years. With almost comedy timing, I tendered my notice to the MSP Green group on Tuesday, but will remain in post for a few weeks yet for the general election campaign.
“Going out on a high with the party polling at what suggests could be its best ever Westminster result is very pleasing, and a real testament to the incredible hard work of branches, volunteers, party officials and politicians.
“Together these past two years, we’ve worked through three prime ministers, three first ministers, scandals, rows, the death of the Queen, a cost-of-living crisis, witnessed war break out on the edge of Europe, horrors unfold in the Middle East, saw renewable energy targets being smashed and of course … Scotland qualify for the Euros.”
Comments
