The Greens’ communications manager has resigned as the party launches its general election campaign.

The Scottish Greens’ head of media has resigned as the party enters a general election campaign after a combative few weeks at Holyrood.

Shaun Milne has confirmed he resigned his position as communications manager earlier this week after “a full on and tumultuous two years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Milne said “as the party looks to reset its focus back in opposition and prepare for an incoming new UK government”, it “now seems an appropriate time for me to step down”.

Outgoing Scottish Greens head of media Shaun Milne

The former journalist and PR manager started his position with the Greens in August 2022, with the party in a co-operation agreement with the Scottish Government. But after Humza Yousaf’s move to tear up the deal backfired last month, the Greens were forced back into opposition and played a key role in Mr Yousaf’s downfall.

Writing on LinkedIn, Mr Milne said: “Working with Scottish Greens colleagues to ensure the climate crisis has been front and centre of politics over the past two years has been a fascinating, enthralling and enormously enjoyable privilege, and I’m hugely grateful to have had that opportunity to help campaign for a fairer, greener Scotland.

“As the party looks to reset its focus back in opposition and prepare for an incoming new UK government, now seems an appropriate time for me to step down after what has been a full on and tumultuous two years. With almost comedy timing, I tendered my notice to the MSP Green group on Tuesday, but will remain in post for a few weeks yet for the general election campaign.

“Going out on a high with the party polling at what suggests could be its best ever Westminster result is very pleasing, and a real testament to the incredible hard work of branches, volunteers, party officials and politicians.