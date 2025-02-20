Plans to 'legally define' English whisky would 'sabotage' Scotch single malt whisky's reputation

The UK Government is considering plans to redefine English single malt whisky.

The Scotch whisky industry has claimed UK government plans to redefine single malt whisky could “undermine” the reputation of the sector.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said the push to legally define English single malt whisky could be very damaging to the industry north of the Border.

Single malt Scotch must be made in one single distillery. However, new rules being considered by the UK government could see English whisky being made in several different locations.

There are over 150 distilleries in Scotland.

Under the plans, as long as mashing, fermentation, distillation and maturation all happen in England, distillers can still call their product English single malt whisky even if they source malted barley from an external, certified malting house. This could drastically cut the costs of making whisky for distillers in England.

A SWA spokesperson said: “This is entirely inconsistent with the reputation of single malt whisky, which is famous for its integral connection to place, and would undermine the single malt Scotch whisky category.

“It would be very damaging for the reputation of single malt whisky from the UK, and by extension single malt Scotch whisky, if English whiskies were allowed to describe spirit as ‘single malt’ despite being produced in a different manner to the established process and long-standing traditions of the Scotch whisky industry.”

Graeme Littlejohn, from the association, said the plans would “trample on the tradition and reputation of single malt”.

Graeme Littlejohn from the Scotch Whisky Association. | Lisa Ferguson/National World.

A government source also told the Scottish Sun: “In the week when the UK government abandoned the workers of Grangemouth, people will be struggling to avoid the conclusion that Labour is seeking to sabotage single malt Scotch.

“This is a jewel in Scotland’s economic and cultural crown. Labour is treating it like a cheap marketing gimmick for low-quality distillers to abuse.”

A UK government spokesman said: “No decisions have been made on whether to recognise English whisky as a geographical indication. The application process is ongoing.”

Geographical indication status protects a product’s name and quality based on origin and can be applied to food, drink and agricultural products.

There are 24 distilleries in the English Whisky Guild, which is hoping gaining geographical indication will act as “a distinctive sign of excellence, embodying the spirit of its geographical origin”. By contrast there are more than 150 distilleries in Scotland.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, John Swinney said: “I share the concerns expressed by the Scotch Whisky Association. I can assure that this Government will make all necessary representations on this issue to protect the identity of Scotch whisky.

First Minister John Swinney | Jane Barlow/Press Association

Graham Leadbitter, the SNP MP for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey - which contains a third of Scotland’s whisky distilleries - and vice-chair of the cross-party Westminster group on Scotch whisky, said: “This is an act of sabotage and is yet another blatant attack on one of Scotland’s key industries by a Labour government that simply doesn’t care.

“These plans pull the rug from beneath the crown jewel in Scotland’s exports and completely undermines our world class Scotch whisky sector. Sir Keir Starmer must end these damaging plans now.

“Not content with hammering Scotch whisky with higher taxes, this fresh attack shows the complete disregard Westminster has for Scotland’s industries and is a kick in the teeth to distilleries and workers right across our country.”

Mr Leadbitter added: “We’re fortunate in Scotland to be home to the finest whisky brands in the world. We recognise the economic benefits and soft power that comes with that. The rest of the world recognises it, it’s time now for Westminster to recognise it too and put these ludicrous plans to bed.”