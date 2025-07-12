Westminster: How often has your Scottish MP voted and spoken in House of Commons since the general election?
Scotland’s MPs have now been in post for a year - but how much work are they actually doing in Westminster?
The Scotsman has analysed how many times Scotland’s MPs have voted and spoken in the House of Commons since the general election on July 4 last year.
We have looked at how many times each MP has voted, how many early day motions they have supported, how many spoken contributions they have made, and how many written questions they have submitted to the UK government.
The MPs who have voted the most times are Chris Kane (Labour MP for Stirling and Strathallan) and Brian Leishman (Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth), who have both voted 225 times.
The MP who has voted the least is SNP Westminster leader and Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn on 66 votes. The SNP has a long-standing policy of abstaining on votes that do not affect Scotland.
When it comes to speaking in debates, the MP who has spoken the most is Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine, who has made 146 spoken contributions.
By contrast, Imogen Walker (Labour MP for Hamilton and Clyde Valley) has only spoken eight times, and Pamela Nash (Labour MP for Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke) has only spoken ten times.
Early day motions are motions which are submitted for debate in the House of Commons and supporting them puts an MPs’ point of view on record. Government ministers, whips and parliamentary private secretaries do not sign these. For example, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has not signed any as he is a government minister.
Ms Jardine has signed the most early day motions on 321. From those who are allowed to support the motions, six Labour MPs have not supported any: Johanna Baxter (Paisley and Renfrewshire South), Alan Gemmell (Central Ayrshire), Chris Murray (Edinburgh East and Musselburgh), Ms Nash, Ms Walker and Melanie Ward (Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy).
Written questions can be submitted to ask government ministers about their work - therefore, government ministers will be answering rather than asking.
The MP who has asked the most is shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine) on 382.
Ms Nash has asked zero questions, and Dr Zubir Ahmed (Labour MP for Glasgow South West) and John Grady (Labour MP for Glasgow East) have asked only one.
Here is the list of what Scotland’s MPs have spent the past year in Westminster doing. Figures are correct as of July 9.
Dr Zubir Ahmed - Glasgow South West
- Labour
- 198 votes, two early day motions, 33 spoken contributions, one written question
Douglas Alexander - Lothian East
- Labour
- Business and trade minister and Cabinet Office minister
- 150 votes, zero early day motions, 28 spoken contributions, zero written questions
Dr Scott Arthur - Edinburgh South West
- Labour
- 216 votes, 66 early day motions, 103 spoken contributions, 171 written contributions
Richard Baker - Glenrothes and Mid Fife
- Labour
- 230 votes, 33 early day motions, 47 spoken contributions, 40 written questions
Johanna Baxter - Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- Labour
- 228 votes, zero early day motions, 103 spoken contributions, 26 written questions
Kirsty Blackman - Aberdeen North
- SNP
- SNP chief whip, work and pensions spokeswoman, and equalities spokeswoman
- 85 votes, 45 early day motions, 67 spoken contributions, 89 written questions
Andrew Bowie - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Conservative
- Shadow energy minister and shadow Scottish secretary
- 167 votes, two early day motions, 71 spoken contributions, 382 written questions
Maureen Burke - Glasgow North East
- Labour
- 184 votes, 40 early day motions, 14 spoken contributions, 21 written questions
Irene Campbell - North Ayrshire and Arran
- Labour
- 227 votes, ten early day motions, 28 spoken contributions, 19 written questions
Alistair Carmichael - Orkney and Shetland
- Lib Dem
- 146 votes, 54 early day motions, 95 spoken contributions, eight written questions
Wendy Chamberlain - North East Fife
- Lib Dem
- Lib Dem chief whip
- 143 votes, 260 early day motions, 92 spoken contributions, 73 written questions
John Cooper - Dumfries and Galloway
- Conservative
- 170 votes, seven early day motions, 102 spoken contributions, 84 written questions
Torcuil Crichton - Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Labour
- 219 votes, four early day motions, 56 spoken contributions, seven written questions
Harriet Cross - Gordon and Buchan
- Conservative
- Opposition assistant whip
- 197 votes, three early day motions, 114 spoken contributions, 142 written questions
Dave Doogan - Angus and Perthshire Glens
- SNP
- SNP defence spokesman and economy spokesman
- 86 votes, 64 early day motions, 96 spoken contributions, 101 written questions
Graeme Downie - Dunfermline and Dollar
- Labour
- 198 votes, 28 early day motions, 86 spoken contributions, 219 written questions
Patricia Ferguson - Glasgow West
- Labour
- 196 votes, 109 early day motions, 67 spoken contributions, 34 written questions
Stephen Flynn - Aberdeen South
- SNP
- SNP Westminster leader
- 66 votes, 24 early day motions, 50 spoken contributions, nine written questions
Alan Gemmell - Central Ayrshire
- Labour
- 224 votes, zero early day motions, 40 spoken contributions, four written questions
Stephen Gethins - Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
- SNP
- SNP Scotland and international affairs spokesman
- 84 votes, 74 early day motions, 59 spoken contributions, 122 written questions
Tracy Gilbert - Edinburgh North and Leith
- Labour
- 224 votes, 28 early day motions, 53 spoken contributions, 79 written questions
John Grady - Glasgow East
- Labour
- 220 votes, nine early day motions, 48 spoken contributions, one written question
Christine Jardine - Edinburgh West
- Lib Dem
- 142 votes, 321 early day motions, 146 spoken contributions, 39 written questions
Lillian Jones - Kilmarnock and Loudon
- Labour
- 173 votes, 14 early day motions, 34 spoken contributions, four written questions
Chris Kane - Stirling and Strathallan
- Labour
- 225 votes, 25 early day motions, 22 spoken contributions, 25 written questions
John Lamont - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- Conservative
- 185 votes, four early day motions, 119 spoken contributions, 25 written questions
Chris Law - Dundee Central
- SNP
- SNP business, international development and trade spokesman
- 76 votes, 275 early day motions, 72 spoken contributions, 139 written questions
Graham Leadbitter - Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
- SNP
- SNP science, innovation and technology, transport, and energy security and net zero spokesman
- 79 votes, 169 early day motions, 63 spoken contributions, 92 written questions
Brian Leishman - Alloa and Grangemouth
- Labour
- 225 votes, 170 early day motions, 74 spoken contributions, 65 written questions
Seamus Logan - Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
- SNP
- SNP environment, food and rural affairs, and health and social care spokesman
- 80 votes, 77 early day motions, 96 spoken contributions, 74 written questions
Angus Macdonald - Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
- Lib Dem
- 143 votes, 432 early day motions, 41 spoken contributions, 171 written questions
Douglas McAllister - West Dunbartonshire
- Labour
- 217votes, 32 early day motions, 77 spoken contributions, six written questions
Martin McCluskey - Inverclude and Renfrewshire West
- Labour
- Government assistant whip
- 225 votes, zero early day motions, 13 spoken contributions, six written questions
Blair McDougall - East Renfrewshire
- Labour
- 186 votes, 26 early day motions, 59 spoken contributions, 118 written questions
Gordon McKee - Glasgow South
- Labour
- 207 votes, 26 early day motions, 25 spoken contributions, six written questions
Frank McNally - Coatbridge and Bellshill
- Labour
- 200 votes, 15 early day motions, 34 spoken contributions, nine written questions
Kirsty McNeill - Midlothian
- Labour
- Scottish minister
- 202 votes, zero early day motions, 27 spoken contributions, zero written questions
David Mundell - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Conservative
- 122 votes, nine early day motions, 101 spoken contributions, 40 written questions
Chris Murray - Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
- Labour
- 223 votes, zero early day motions, 83 spoken contributions, 23 written questions
Ian Murray - Edinburgh South
- Labour
- Scottish secretary
- 187 votes, zero early day motions, 29 spoken contributions, zero written questions
Katrina Murray - Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
- Labour
- 198 votes, 23 early day motions, 34 spoken contributions, four written questions
Susan Murray - Mid Dunbartonshire
- Lib Dem
- 152 votes, 79 early day motions, 34 spoken contributions, 88 written questions
Pamela Nash - Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
- Labour
- 220 votes, zero early day motions, 10 spoken contributions, zero written questions
Brendan O’Hara - Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
- SNP
- SNP Cabinet Office, culture, media and sport, and Middle East spokesman
- 84 votes, 54 early day motions, 65 spoken contributions, 46 written questions
Gregor Poynton - Livingston
- Labour
- 218 votes, 18 early day motions, 68 spoken contributions, 40 written questions
Joani Reid - East Kilbride and Strathaven
- Labour
- 195 votes, one early day motion, 27 spoken contributions, 11 written questions
Martin Rhodes - Glasgow North
- Labour
- 222 votes, 52 early day motions, 36 spoken contributions, 16 written questions
Michael Shanks - Rutherglen
- Labour
- Energy security and net zero minister
- 192 votes, zero early day motions, 72 spoken contributions, zero written questions
Euan Stainbank - Falkirk
- Labour
- 232 votes, 65 early day motions, 58 spoken contributions, 107 written questions
Kenneth Stevenson - Airdrie and Shotts
- Labour
- 191 votes, three early day motions,17 spoken contributions, six written questions
Elaine Stewart - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Labour
- 180 votes, 14 early day motions, 31 spoken contributions, two written questions
Jamie Stone - Caithness, Sutherland and Ross
- Lib Dem
- 151 votes, 80 early day motions, 74 spoken contributions, 19 written questions
Kirsteen Sullivan - Bathgate and Linlithgow
- Labour
- 179 votes, 72 early day motions, 63 spoken contributions, 16 written questions
Alison Taylor - Paisley and Renfrewshire West
- Labour
- 138 votes, eight early day motions, 20 spoken contributions, 42 written questions
Imogen Walker - Hamilton and Clyde Valley
- Labour
- 187 times, zero early day motions, eight spoken contributions, six written question
Melanie Ward - Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
- Labour
- 217 votes, zero early day motions, 84 spoken contributions, 58 written questions
Pete Wishart - Perth and Kinross-shire
- SNP
- SNP deputy leader and home affairs and constitution spokesman
- 76 votes, 41 early day motions, 87 spoken contributions, 17 written questions
