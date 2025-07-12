Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s MPs have now been in post for a year - but how much work are they actually doing in Westminster?

The Scotsman has analysed how many times Scotland’s MPs have voted and spoken in the House of Commons since the general election on July 4 last year.

We have looked at how many times each MP has voted, how many early day motions they have supported, how many spoken contributions they have made, and how many written questions they have submitted to the UK government.

UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Shadow Scottish Secretary Andrew Bowie. | Press Association

The MPs who have voted the most times are Chris Kane (Labour MP for Stirling and Strathallan) and Brian Leishman (Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth), who have both voted 225 times.

The MP who has voted the least is SNP Westminster leader and Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn on 66 votes. The SNP has a long-standing policy of abstaining on votes that do not affect Scotland.

When it comes to speaking in debates, the MP who has spoken the most is Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine, who has made 146 spoken contributions.

By contrast, Imogen Walker (Labour MP for Hamilton and Clyde Valley) has only spoken eight times, and Pamela Nash (Labour MP for Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke) has only spoken ten times.

Early day motions are motions which are submitted for debate in the House of Commons and supporting them puts an MPs’ point of view on record. Government ministers, whips and parliamentary private secretaries do not sign these. For example, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has not signed any as he is a government minister.

Ms Jardine has signed the most early day motions on 321. From those who are allowed to support the motions, six Labour MPs have not supported any: Johanna Baxter (Paisley and Renfrewshire South), Alan Gemmell (Central Ayrshire), Chris Murray (Edinburgh East and Musselburgh), Ms Nash, Ms Walker and Melanie Ward (Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy).

Written questions can be submitted to ask government ministers about their work - therefore, government ministers will be answering rather than asking.

The MP who has asked the most is shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine) on 382.

Ms Nash has asked zero questions, and Dr Zubir Ahmed (Labour MP for Glasgow South West) and John Grady (Labour MP for Glasgow East) have asked only one.

Here is the list of what Scotland’s MPs have spent the past year in Westminster doing. Figures are correct as of July 9.

Dr Zubir Ahmed - Glasgow South West

Labour

198 votes, two early day motions, 33 spoken contributions, one written question

Douglas Alexander - Lothian East

Labour

Business and trade minister and Cabinet Office minister

150 votes, zero early day motions, 28 spoken contributions, zero written questions

Dr Scott Arthur - Edinburgh South West

Labour

216 votes, 66 early day motions, 103 spoken contributions, 171 written contributions

Richard Baker - Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Labour

230 votes, 33 early day motions, 47 spoken contributions, 40 written questions

Johanna Baxter - Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Labour

228 votes, zero early day motions, 103 spoken contributions, 26 written questions

Kirsty Blackman - Aberdeen North

SNP

SNP chief whip, work and pensions spokeswoman, and equalities spokeswoman

85 votes, 45 early day motions, 67 spoken contributions, 89 written questions

Andrew Bowie - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Shadow Scottish Secretary Andrew Bowie

Conservative

Shadow energy minister and shadow Scottish secretary

167 votes, two early day motions, 71 spoken contributions, 382 written questions

Maureen Burke - Glasgow North East

Labour

184 votes, 40 early day motions, 14 spoken contributions, 21 written questions

Irene Campbell - North Ayrshire and Arran

Labour

227 votes, ten early day motions, 28 spoken contributions, 19 written questions

Alistair Carmichael - Orkney and Shetland

Lib Dem

146 votes, 54 early day motions, 95 spoken contributions, eight written questions

Wendy Chamberlain - North East Fife

Wendy Chamberlain MP

Lib Dem

Lib Dem chief whip

143 votes, 260 early day motions, 92 spoken contributions, 73 written questions

John Cooper - Dumfries and Galloway

Conservative

170 votes, seven early day motions, 102 spoken contributions, 84 written questions

Torcuil Crichton - Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Labour

219 votes, four early day motions, 56 spoken contributions, seven written questions

Harriet Cross - Gordon and Buchan

Conservative

Opposition assistant whip

197 votes, three early day motions, 114 spoken contributions, 142 written questions

Dave Doogan - Angus and Perthshire Glens

SNP

SNP defence spokesman and economy spokesman

86 votes, 64 early day motions, 96 spoken contributions, 101 written questions

Graeme Downie - Dunfermline and Dollar

Labour

198 votes, 28 early day motions, 86 spoken contributions, 219 written questions

Patricia Ferguson - Glasgow West

Labour

196 votes, 109 early day motions, 67 spoken contributions, 34 written questions

Stephen Flynn - Aberdeen South

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn | House of Commons/UK Parliament

SNP

SNP Westminster leader

66 votes, 24 early day motions, 50 spoken contributions, nine written questions

Alan Gemmell - Central Ayrshire

Labour

224 votes, zero early day motions, 40 spoken contributions, four written questions

Stephen Gethins - Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

SNP

SNP Scotland and international affairs spokesman

84 votes, 74 early day motions, 59 spoken contributions, 122 written questions

Tracy Gilbert - Edinburgh North and Leith

Labour

224 votes, 28 early day motions, 53 spoken contributions, 79 written questions

John Grady - Glasgow East

Labour

220 votes, nine early day motions, 48 spoken contributions, one written question

Christine Jardine - Edinburgh West

Christine Jardine MP

Lib Dem

142 votes, 321 early day motions, 146 spoken contributions, 39 written questions

Lillian Jones - Kilmarnock and Loudon

Labour

173 votes, 14 early day motions, 34 spoken contributions, four written questions

Chris Kane - Stirling and Strathallan

Labour

225 votes, 25 early day motions, 22 spoken contributions, 25 written questions

John Lamont - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Conservative

185 votes, four early day motions, 119 spoken contributions, 25 written questions

Chris Law - Dundee Central

SNP

SNP business, international development and trade spokesman

76 votes, 275 early day motions, 72 spoken contributions, 139 written questions

Graham Leadbitter - Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey

SNP

SNP science, innovation and technology, transport, and energy security and net zero spokesman

79 votes, 169 early day motions, 63 spoken contributions, 92 written questions

Brian Leishman - Alloa and Grangemouth

Brian Leishman, the Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth | Michael Gillen/National World

Labour

225 votes, 170 early day motions, 74 spoken contributions, 65 written questions

Seamus Logan - Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

SNP

SNP environment, food and rural affairs, and health and social care spokesman

80 votes, 77 early day motions, 96 spoken contributions, 74 written questions

Angus Macdonald - Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire

Lib Dem

143 votes, 432 early day motions, 41 spoken contributions, 171 written questions

Douglas McAllister - West Dunbartonshire

Labour

217votes, 32 early day motions, 77 spoken contributions, six written questions

Martin McCluskey - Inverclude and Renfrewshire West

Labour

Government assistant whip

225 votes, zero early day motions, 13 spoken contributions, six written questions

Blair McDougall - East Renfrewshire

Labour

186 votes, 26 early day motions, 59 spoken contributions, 118 written questions

Gordon McKee - Glasgow South

Labour

207 votes, 26 early day motions, 25 spoken contributions, six written questions

Frank McNally - Coatbridge and Bellshill

Labour

200 votes, 15 early day motions, 34 spoken contributions, nine written questions

Kirsty McNeill - Midlothian

Scottish Minister Kirsty McNeill | Press Association

Labour

Scottish minister

202 votes, zero early day motions, 27 spoken contributions, zero written questions

David Mundell - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Conservative

122 votes, nine early day motions, 101 spoken contributions, 40 written questions

Chris Murray - Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

Labour

223 votes, zero early day motions, 83 spoken contributions, 23 written questions

Ian Murray - Edinburgh South

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray

Labour

Scottish secretary

187 votes, zero early day motions, 29 spoken contributions, zero written questions

Katrina Murray - Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch

Labour

198 votes, 23 early day motions, 34 spoken contributions, four written questions

Susan Murray - Mid Dunbartonshire

Lib Dem

152 votes, 79 early day motions, 34 spoken contributions, 88 written questions

Pamela Nash - Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke

Pamela Nash MP | John Devlin/National World

Labour

220 votes, zero early day motions, 10 spoken contributions, zero written questions

Brendan O’Hara - Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber

SNP

SNP Cabinet Office, culture, media and sport, and Middle East spokesman

84 votes, 54 early day motions, 65 spoken contributions, 46 written questions

Gregor Poynton - Livingston

Labour

218 votes, 18 early day motions, 68 spoken contributions, 40 written questions

Joani Reid - East Kilbride and Strathaven

Labour

195 votes, one early day motion, 27 spoken contributions, 11 written questions

Martin Rhodes - Glasgow North

Labour

222 votes, 52 early day motions, 36 spoken contributions, 16 written questions

Michael Shanks - Rutherglen

Energy Minister Michael Shanks | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Labour

Energy security and net zero minister

192 votes, zero early day motions, 72 spoken contributions, zero written questions

Euan Stainbank - Falkirk

Labour

232 votes, 65 early day motions, 58 spoken contributions, 107 written questions

Kenneth Stevenson - Airdrie and Shotts

Labour

191 votes, three early day motions,17 spoken contributions, six written questions

Elaine Stewart - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Labour

180 votes, 14 early day motions, 31 spoken contributions, two written questions

Jamie Stone - Caithness, Sutherland and Ross

Lib Dem

151 votes, 80 early day motions, 74 spoken contributions, 19 written questions

Kirsteen Sullivan - Bathgate and Linlithgow

Labour

179 votes, 72 early day motions, 63 spoken contributions, 16 written questions

Alison Taylor - Paisley and Renfrewshire West

Labour

138 votes, eight early day motions, 20 spoken contributions, 42 written questions

Imogen Walker - Hamilton and Clyde Valley

Labour

187 times, zero early day motions, eight spoken contributions, six written question

Melanie Ward - Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Labour

217 votes, zero early day motions, 84 spoken contributions, 58 written questions

Pete Wishart - Perth and Kinross-shire