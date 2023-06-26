A host of senior figures have already announced they’ll be departing at the next election.

Britain is expected to go to the polls once more at some point next year, with the Prime Minister able to call an election at any time before that.

UK general elections have to be held no more than five years apart, and while the next vote isn’t due until January 2025, it is widely expected to take place before then.

That date represents five years from the day this Parliament first met (December 17, 2019), plus the time required for an election campaign.

Ian Blackford has announced he will not run again, but remain involved in the independence movement.

However, a host of big beasts from across the political spectrum have already announced they won’t be standing at the next election, with 62 MPs in total ruling out another run.

Here are the key MPs, from the SNP to the Tories and Labour, who have said they won’t stand again.

Ian Blackford, SNP

The former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford announced on June 6 he would not be running again, saying he’d thought “long and hard” about the decision.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has insisted he won't cause a by-election, and instead will stand down.

The Ross, Skye & Lochaber since 2015, Mr Blackford’s decision is understood to have come about ahead of the SNP general election candidate selection process.

He said: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve as the MP for Ross, Skye & Lochaber since 2015. I am grateful to the SNP membership for selecting me – and I remain privileged and humbled that people across my home constituency have put their trust in me at three elections.

“Serving as the local MP for this vast and cherished Highland and Island area has always been my priority. I was also honoured to lead the SNP Westminster group for more than five years between 2017 and 2022. There were many highlights during that period, including leading the group into the 2019 election and increasing our representation from 35 to 48 seats."

Peter Grant, SNP

The former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas hopes to spend her time focusing on tackling the climate emergency.

Peter Grant, who represents Glenrothes and Central Fife, announced in late June he would not seek re-selection as the SNP candidate.

First elected in 2015, Mr Grant pointed to his age as he explained why he would be departing.

He said: “Depending on the timing of the election, the next Parliament is likely to run until I am 68 or possibly 69 years old. I owe it to everyone to ask myself whether I will be able to cope with the physical and mental demands of the job when I reach that age.”

Alister Jack, Conservative

The Scottish secretary confirmed in May he would be standing down, amid rumours he’d been offered a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

First elected to the Commons in 2017, Mr Jack took up his existing Government role in July 2019, succeeding David Mundell as Scottish secretary.

Serving multiple prime ministers, Mr Jack also repeatedly insisted he would not leave via a by-election.

He said: “I’ve been very clear in saying that I will not be standing at the next general election. I said that to Boris Johnson, I’ve said that to [his successor] Liz Truss when she appointed me as secretary of state for Scotland. And I said it to Rishi Sunak when he also appointed me as Secretary of State for Scotland.

“At each reshuffle I’ve said ‘I want to be honest with you, I’m not standing at the next general election’. But they’ve factored that in and given me the privilege of continuing to serve.”

Douglas Ross, Conservative

The Scottish Tory leader will stand down as the MP for Moray at the next election, but not leave politics, having already been elected as an MSP in Holyrood. He has served as Member of Parliament for Moray since 2017.

Matt Hancock, Conservative

The former health secretary is already well on his way to leaving Parliament, swapping Cabinet jobs for TikTok posts, reality television and podcast appearances.

Writing a book about his experiences during the pandemic, Mr Hancock will likely appear at the Covid inquiry and as a pundit to discuss the pandemic.

Losing the whip for his lucrative appearance on I’m a Celebrity, his local constituency chairman in West Sussex said he was “not fit to represent this constituency”.

Dominic Raab, Conservative

Dominic Raab announced he would stand down as an MP at the next general election, weeks after he quit Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet over bullying claims.

Once regarded as a potential future leader of the Conservative party, the former deputy prime minister was facing a difficult political future after a report on allegations of bullying found he had been “unreasonably aggressive”.

His Esher and Walton constituency is now a serious target for the Liberal Democrat party, with the party confident they could have won it if Mr Raab had stayed.

Nadine Dorries, Conservative

The former culture secretary Nadine Dorries announced she was standing down as an MP with immediate effect in June, only to not actually go.

She made the announcement on Twitter after being dropped from Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, with her decision seen as a clear attempt to unsettle Mr Sunak.

However, Ms Dorries has yet to go through the official process of standing down, and is now believed to be waiting until closer to Tory conference to do maximum damage to the Prime Minister.

She held her Mid Bedfordshire constituency with a 24,000 majority, but polling suggests it could be won by the Lib Dems.

Harriet Harman, Labour

The veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman announced, way back in 2021, she would stand down at the next general election,

She revealed her decision in an email to her local party in Camberwell and Peckham, and will leave having spent more than 40 years as their MP. First elected in 1982, she has held a series of posts, including two brief stints as Labour leader after Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband stepped down.

She is the chair of the Privileges Committee, which recently produced the report banning Mr Johnson from the Commons.

Caroline Lucas, Green

The Green Party's former leader and only MP, Caroline Lucas has confirmed she will stand down at the next general election.

Elected for Brighton Pavilion in 2010, she was the first Green MP, and has increased her majority at every election since.

In an open letter, she said: "I have always been a different kind of politician – as those who witnessed my arrest, court case and acquittal over peaceful protest at the fracking site in Balcombe nearly ten years ago will recall.

