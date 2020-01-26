'Tories wrapped up in nationalist clothing' - Labour's Emily Thornberry attacks SNP at leadership hustings

Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry has said that she "hates the SNP" while speaking at the Open Labour Winter Conference and Leadership Hustings in Nottingham.

The shadow foreign secretary also described the party as "Tories wrapped up in nationalist clothing" and questioned their political leanings.

Her statement came in response to a question at the conference at Nottingham Trent University campus, which asked: "Do you agree that the SNP's record in government is bad and this attitude amongst members is both wrong and damaging to Labour's chances in Scotland?"

• READ MORE - SNP set to unveil ‘Scottish visa’ plan to combat Brexit​

Thornberry replied saying: "I hate the SNP. I hate the SNP. I think they're Tories wrapped up in nationalist clothing. I think they pretend to be on the left and they're not on the left."

The audience laughed and applauded her answer.

Emily Thornberry said she 'hated the SNP' at leadership hustings.

Ms Thornberry was the first MP to officially declare as a candidate to replace Mr Corbyn as leader of Labour.

• READ MORE - Scottish GP bans patients from phoning surgery - makes them fill out online form