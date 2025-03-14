Third SNP Cabinet minister announces resignation from politics as John Swinney left 'sorry'

Mairi Gougeon has been an MSP since 2016, but says she will stand down in 2026.

Mairi Gougeon has become the third senior Cabinet secretary to announce they are resigning at next year’s Holyrood election.

The 39-year-old has been the MSP for Angus North and Mearns since 2016, but said she would be standing down from the Scottish Parliament after spending “half of my life” in politics.

Ms Gougeon was an Angus councillor before becoming an MSP, and was made rural affairs secretary in 2021 by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She managed to hold onto the Cabinet position under both Humza Yousaf and John Swinney.

Ms Gougeon has also held numerous junior minister positions in government, including public health minister, and rural affairs and natural environment minister.

She said: “It has been the honour of my life to be elected to represent and serve the people of my home constituency of Angus North and Mearns as an SNP representative since 2016, and before that as a councillor for Brechin and Edzell since 2007.

“My constituency truly is the very best of Scotland and I have worked every day to ensure its voice is heard.

“Come 2026, I will have been in an elected position for just about half of my life and the time has come for me to take a step back from frontline politics and pursue new opportunities.”

Ms Gougeon added: “As the first female rural affairs secretary since devolution, I am proud of the policies I have been able to implement. Steering the Good Food Nation Act and the Agriculture and Rural Communities Act through Parliament have been particular highlights.”

Mr Swinney thanked Ms Gougeon on social media, saying he was “sorry” she would not stand for re-election.

Ms Gougeon becomes the third Cabinet secretary to stand down, after Finance Secretary Shona Robison and Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced their resignations last week.

So far 20 SNP MSPs have said they will be standing down, including former first ministers Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousaf.

