The Scottish politicians standing down at the 2026 Holyrood election

As we get closer to the 2026 Holyrood election, eyes turn to who will not be standing for re-election.
But speculation remains about some other high-profile names in the Scottish Parliament, including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
We take a look at all the MSPs who have confirmed they will be standing down at the 2026 election.
1. Nicola Sturgeon - SNP
Nicola Sturgeon has been an MSP since devolution in 1999, and was the longest-serving and first female First Minister.
She said she has known “for some time” what her plans were, and added: “Once you say it out loud, there’s a sense of relief.”
Ms Sturgeon said: “I feel sad, because we are talking here about me turning the page on my life, so far.
“I’ve dedicated my life to trying to make Scotland a better place, I’ve dedicated my life to public service.”
She added: “I have known in my heart for a while that the time is right for me to embrace different opportunities in a new chapter of my life.”
Ms Sturgeon became First Minister in 2014 after the independence referendum and led the country through the coronavirus pandemic.
She stood down in 2023 and has sat on the SNP backbenches since. | Lisa Ferguson
2. Humza Yousaf - SNP
The most significant resignation announcement has come from former first minister Humza Yousaf.
Mr Yousaf was first elected as the MSP for Glasgow in 2011, and since 2016 has represented Glasgow Pollock.
He has held various senior roles within government, serving as health secretary during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Yousaf was also the justice secretary, transport minister and international development minister under Nicola Sturgeon, and the parliamentary liaison officer to the office of the First Minister under Alex Salmond.
He won the SNP leadership contest in 2023 and became the first Muslim leader of the western world and the first First Minister of colour - he has been a backbencher ever since quitting in April 2024.
Mr Yousaf said he hoped resigning as an MSP would “provide an opportunity for the next generation of MSPs to step forward, and to explore where I can best make a contribution in the future, in helping to tackle some of the most pressing challenges our world faces”. | Jane Barlow/Press Association
3. Shona Robison - SNP
Shona Robison has been an MSP since 1999 and was the deputy first minister under Humza Yousaf.
Over the years she has held numerous government roles including health secretary, education secretary and social justice secretary, and is the current finance secretary.
She was also the minister in charge of the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the Ryder Cup in Gleneagles. | Robert Perry/Press Association Photo: Robert Perry/Press Association
4. Douglas Ross - Scottish Conservatives
Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says he will be standing down as an MSP for the Highlands and Islands because he wants to be re-elected to Westminster.
In a statement Mr Ross said: “In the general election last year, I said I would stand down as an MSP if elected.
“As I hope to stand for Westminster again at the next general election, I believe it is right that I don’t seek election to Holyrood in 2026.
“I will however work flat out to support Russell Findlay and the team to return as many Scottish Conservative MSPs as possible next May.”
Mr Ross has been an MSP since 2016 and for the majority of his Holyrood career he has juggled being an MSP and an MP at the same time.
In 2024 he said he was standing down from Westminster to concentrate on Holyrood, but at the eleventh hour replaced David Duguid as the candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East after the party deemed him too unwell to stand.
Mr Ross lost this seat to the SNP and was forced to resign as party leader. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images