The Scottish politicians standing down at the 2026 Holyrood election

4 . Douglas Ross - Scottish Conservatives

Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says he will be standing down as an MSP for the Highlands and Islands because he wants to be re-elected to Westminster. In a statement Mr Ross said: “In the general election last year, I said I would stand down as an MSP if elected. “As I hope to stand for Westminster again at the next general election, I believe it is right that I don’t seek election to Holyrood in 2026. “I will however work flat out to support Russell Findlay and the team to return as many Scottish Conservative MSPs as possible next May.” Mr Ross has been an MSP since 2016 and for the majority of his Holyrood career he has juggled being an MSP and an MP at the same time. In 2024 he said he was standing down from Westminster to concentrate on Holyrood, but at the eleventh hour replaced David Duguid as the candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East after the party deemed him too unwell to stand. Mr Ross lost this seat to the SNP and was forced to resign as party leader. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images