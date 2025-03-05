SNP ministers Shona Robison and Fiona Hyslop to quit Scottish Parliament - here's why

Shona Robison has held a host of ministerial briefs during her time as a MSP, most recently as SNP finance secretary

Finance Secretary Shona Robison is set to quit Holyrood, with the long-standing SNP minister choosing not to stand for re-election next year.

The 58-year-old confirmed on Wednesday she would be stepping down from Scottish politics at next year’s Holyrood election.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison

It comes as Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop - a fellow Cabinet member and another SNP politician who first became a MSP at the 1999 Scottish election - also announced she would retire from politics next year.

The dual resignations will force First Minister John Swinney to make a significant shake-up to his Cabinet, in the event the SNP win power again in 2026.

Ms Robison has served as a MSP since 1999 and been a regular figure in Cabinets over that period, previously filling key roles including as deputy first minister to Humza Yousaf, as well as covering the briefs of health, social justice, housing and local government, and public health and sport.

The Dundee City East MSP has most recently filled the post of finance secretary since 2023, delivering the past two Scottish Budgets.

Ms Hyslop, the MSP for Linlithgow, has served as a Scottish Government minister for 16 out of the past 18 years.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop will step down from Holyrood next year | NationalWorld

In announcing her decision to step down from Holyrood next year, Ms Robison told The Courier it had been a “great privilege to serve”.

She said: “After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided that I will not seek re-election at the Scottish Parliament election next year.

“By the time of the next election, I will have been an MSP for 27 years, and I believe now is the right time for me to take on some new challenges and contribute to public life in a different way.”

Ms Robison said she was “deeply proud” of her achievements. The milestones overseen as a Cabinet secretary include more than doubling the Scottish Child Payment and overseeing the introduction of minimum unit pricing.

Ms Robison said: “I am particularly proud of steering the Scottish Budget through parliament earlier this year.”

Ms Hyslop said it had “truly been a privilege to represent the strong, resilient towns, villages and communities that make up this seat, and I am very proud of the drive and achievements across the county”.

“However, after much careful thought and consideration, I have decided that the time is right for me to retire, which means that I will not be seeking re-election in the forthcoming 2026 election to the Scottish Parliament,” she said.

Ms Hyslop added: “I have been an activist for the SNP and independence most of my life, and I will continue to be an activist. There is still a great deal of work to be done to elect an SNP Government in 2026, and I remain passionate about securing a better future for Scotland as an independent nation.”

First Minister John Swinney said of Ms Robison’s announcement: “Shona has been a close colleague, friend and ally for so many years and, while I completely understand her desire to stand down from Parliament, I am very sorry that she has decided to do so.”

First Minister John Swinney holds a press conference at Bute House the day after the Scottish Parliament voted on the Budget Pic:Andy Barr

Mr Swinney added: “Shona has so much to be proud of in her service to the people of Dundee City East and of Scotland.