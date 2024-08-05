Andrew Bowie, one of the Scottish Tories who retained their seats at the general election, has spoken out in favour of Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch will argue against further devolution and block any further controversial decisions from Holyrood if she becomes UK Conservative Party leader, Andrew Bowie has claimed.

The shadow veterans minister, who is backing the former equalities minister for leader, hailed Ms Badenoch as a fighter, saying he would never question her judgment.

Writing in The Sunday TImes, Mr Bowie claimed Ms Badenoch would advocate for capitalism and defend free speech, along with women's rights.

He said she would be “a believer that our United Kingdom can be better tomorrow than it is today, not settling for the Labour narrative of managed decline, that further devolution is inevitable or that the SNP's mantra that the only way forward is separation”.

Mr Bowie added: “Indeed, [Ms Badenoch would be] standing for everything that the Labour and SNP establishment stand against. She has great respect for devolution, but will not fail to step in when she sees decisions being taken she knows will harm Scots and our country, as she did, with Alister Jack, on the Gender Recognition Act [GRA].”

Ms Badenoch, the shadow housing secretary, is likely to be backed by several members of the Scottish Tories, although Tom Tugendhat, the shadow security minister, has early support from members in Holyrood.

Another candidate, Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, is understood to be planning a visit to Scotland in a bid to win support.

Mr Bowie, who worked with Ms Badenoch in the trade department, said she “understands our United Kingdom”.

He continued: “Not through simple warm words about its history and importance, but through actions such as stopping the GRA, championing Scottish industry and driving investment. She works with our MSPs to ensure all of Scotland is listened to, not just the Central Belt cabal that has governed every aspect of our lives in the country for far too long.

“For a renewed Conservative Party, a renewed Britain that has Scotland and Scots at his very heart, it has to be Kemi Badenoch.”

Mr Bowie, who won his West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine seat with an increased majority, warned colleagues it was “incumbent” on all of them to make the right decision on who became the next leader, and suggested the importance of being Prime Minister was felt more in Scotland.

He said: “It is a solemn duty. It is incumbent on all of us to get it right - not just for our party, but for our country.

“In Scotland we feel that duty more keenly than most. For not only are we choosing the next leader of our party, the individual we want to take the fight to Labour and return us to government, but we are also choosing the champion of our United Kingdom and Scotland's place in it.