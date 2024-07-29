The rising Scottish Tory star backing Kemi Badenoch for the leadership

Kemi Badenoch has secured yet another endorsement.

Andrew Bowie has backed Kemi Badenoch to be the next leader of the Conservative party.

The Scottish Tory MP claimed the former equalities minister could “lead the conversation” the Tories needed to have after the election and described Ms Badenoch as “what Britain needs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing on GB News on Monday, the shadow minister for veterans’ affairs also called for Suella Braverman to stay in the Conservative party, as the former home secretary ruled out her own leadership bid.

Kemi Badenoch has been backed by Tory MP Andrew Bowie.

He said: “I've known Kemi for years. I got huge respect for what she achieved in government and I think that she is exactly what the Conservative Party needs, if we are to renew and take the fight to the Labour Party and present a credible option for the British people as an alternative government in four or five years time.

“She set out her stall this morning in an opinion piece in a newspaper and is setting out how she plans on renewing, on engaging with the membership, on growing our base and standing up for Conservative values in this country.

“I think that's a conversation we need to have. I fully trust Kemi as the person who can lead that conversation and take us back to where we need to be for Great Britain and that's in government.”

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP also discussed the election result, accepting the Tory party had not delivered in government.

He said: “People have lost track of what conservatism means in this country. We have talked a good game, but governed poorly over the last few years. It's up to us to investigate why that is, to speak to our members, those people that support us, or people who want to vote Conservative, but for whom we have not given them an option over the last few years.

“That's what Kemi is going to be doing, engaging with those very people over the next few weeks, setting out her stall when it comes to the first round of votes in the building behind me and then going out to the membership in the months following that – a re-examination of why the Conservative Party matters, what we stand for, a renewed belief in the nation state and what the Government should be doing rather than what it is doing right now.

“I think that's what Britain needs. That's what Kemi has been standing for and that's why I'm very proud to support her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Badenoch is early favourite with bookmakers, and joins Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick to compete for the top job.

Mr Bowie was also asked about speculation that former leadership hopeful Ms Braverman could join Reform UK.

He said: “Well, look, I think Suella’s place is within the Conservative Party. We are a broad church and sometimes you need to listen to difficult things in order to get to the solution and get to where you need to go.