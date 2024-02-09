The Steamie: Michael Matheson's long-awaited resignation and the SNP's Stephen Flynn on stress relief and comfort food

It was close to three months in the making – but Michael Matheson has finally fallen on his sword and quit as health secretary, as a report into his conduct surrounding the iPad expenses scandal looms in the background.

Mr Matheson resigned on Thursday, sparking a Cabinet reshuffle carried out by Humza Yousaf that has left elevated ally Neil Gray to the health portfolio?

By has the First Minister’s decision to support and stand by Mr Matheson for so long damaged his own reputation – and prospects as SNP leader?

It is a question debated by The Scotsman’s politics team on the latest episode of political podcast The Steamie.

Political editor Alistair Grant is joined by political correspondent Rachel Amery and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown to talk about the fallout from Mr Matheson’s resignation – and whether he should accept a severance package worth £12,712 for standing down from his Cabinet role.

Elsewhere, Brown has interviewed SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, as well as Scottish Lib Dems MP Alistair Carmichael, to quiz them about travel challenges, what they do for stress relief and comfort food.