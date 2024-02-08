Humza Yousaf’s decision to stand by Michael Matheson was a display either of remarkable naivety or astonishing arrogance. Neither explanation speaks to the First Minister’s leadership qualities.

The case of the former Health Secretary’s expenses has always been easily understood. Matheson claimed £11,000 to cover mobile data run up on holiday in Morocco and then misled the press and public about the circumstances before finally admitting that his sons – having used his iPad to stream football matches – were to blame.

Yousaf should have sacked his colleague as soon as he became aware of his actions. Instead, as Matheson provided an evolving series of excuses, Yousaf offered his full support. He repeatedly expressed his confidence in Matheson and waxed sentimental about the man’s honesty and integrity. The kindest explanation is that the First Minister felt Matheson’s dishonesty – let us not forget that he lied repeatedly to journalists, answering “no” to questions over whether any members of his family had used his iPad – might be forgiven by voters.

Michael Matheson has quit as Health Secretary over his £11,000 iPad expenses claim (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

The alternative is that, after almost 17 years in power at Holyrood, the SNP has grown arrogant and complacent and that Yousaf felt the normal rules of politics didn’t apply when it came to his then Health Secretary. Whatever the reason for Yousaf’s loyalty, he must surely be regretting it now.

When Matheson announced yesterday morning that he was resigning before the findings of an investigation into his actions by the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body – the cross-party group that oversees Holyrood business – were made public, Yousaf began reaping a political crisis he sowed three months ago. An unwanted, destabilising reshuffle and renewed questions over his judgment are just the latest of Yousaf’s self-inflicted wounds.

Forbes free to empire build

Inevitably, on Matheson’s acceptance of the inevitable, there was speculation over whether Yousaf might approach Kate Forbes – the former Finance Secretary who ran him close in last year’s contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader – and invite her to return to government. Asked whether she might be interested, Forbes said it was a matter for the First Minster, adding that she wished him well.

In the end, Forbes did not receive the call. This is Yousaf’s latest poor decision. Forbes is seen by many as the SNP’s leader-in-waiting. She enjoys solid support from members across the country and there are those who refused to back her in the leadership campaign over her socially conservative views on issues such as gay marriage (she’d have voted against had she been an MSP when the matter was legislated upon) who would now cross their fingers while voting for her. Yousaf should have offered Forbes a serious job, bringing her back from the wilderness of the backbenches where she now remains free to empire build.