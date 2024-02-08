Michael Matheson has quit as health secretary in the wake of the scandal over his iPad data roaming charges.

The senior minister said in an official statement he had not yet received a report due from the investigation into the £11,000 roaming bill he accumulated while using his iPad overseas.

But in a letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf, Mr Matheson said he was resigning now to avoid becoming a “distraction” for the Scottish Government, amid intense pressure on the NHS.

Health secretary Michael Matheson. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

It is understood his resignation was due to be announced later today as part of a reshuffle, but his letter to Mr Yousaf was leaked.

Mr Matheson had faced repeated calls to resign from the SNP frontbench after wracking up thousands on his parliamentary iPad during a family holiday to Morocco in December 2022.

In his letter to Mr Yousaf, he said: “Throughout my time in government, I have always strived to do my absolute best for the people of Scotland, progressing legislation and policy to make Scotland a fairer and more prosperous place."

He added: “Having requested from the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body review my data roaming charges from last year, I am conscious that this process will conclude in the coming weeks.

"I have still not received the findings of their review. However, it is in the best interest of myself and the Government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction to taking forward the Government’s agenda.”

Mr Matheson initially tried to claim this on expenses, saying the costs were incurred by using this device for parliamentary work. However, he later admitted the bill was caused by his two teenage sons – a fact he said he had previously been unaware of – who had used the device as a wifi hotspot to livestream football.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Our health service is on its knees. Patients are waiting an age for treatment and staff are overworked on every shift. They all deserve better than an SNP minister who has lost their trust and could no longer focus on the day job.

“From Humza Yousaf to Michael Matheson, our NHS has known only crisis, soaring vacancies and ever longer waits. Their NHS Recovery Plan has failed.