Stephen Flynn’s Holyrood bid has annoyed MSPs, but that might just be the point

The SNP Westminster leader announced plans to target Holyrood this week

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Flynn has announced plans to run for Holyrood, in a move that has riled many in his own party.

The main sticking point has been the SNP Westminster leader’s assertion that he would stay in the UK parliament for the duration of this term, prompting criticism that it is not possible to do both. This was an argument the SNP made frequently towards Douglas Ross, who also sat in both parliaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First out of the traps with criticism was Emma Roddick MSP, who went public with her complaints, citing party rules and claiming she could not “imagine” being a good MSP while doing two roles. Other SNP figures went further, anonymously, lambasting the Aberdeen South MP for being “arrogant”, while another simply messaged The Scotsman that “the ego has landed”.

One clear issue seems to be that there is already a sitting SNP MSP, Audrey Nicoll, who has not yet decided to run again. Some in Holyrood view this as Mr Flynn trying to oust one of their own, putting his ambition before the party.

That is one school of thought, but it is not universal. In fact, there is a strong feeling among many, especially the ousted SNP MPs, that Holyrood needs a shake-up, and for too long MSPs have got away with not delivering, and therefore damaging the party.

The Scotsman has spoken to numerous former MPs since the general election, and a strong number of them lay the blame for their loss not with Mr Flynn, but Holyrood, believing bad governance and poor messaging cost them, while MSPs faced no such difficulty. They point to controversial policies, and being forced to go to bat for the party over numerous scandals, whether it be Michael Matheson’s iPad bill or the investigation into the party finances. As one former MP put it: “For too long they’ve been stealing a living, and someone needs to go in and whip them into shape”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Flynn | PA

This may seem disruptive, or indeed the party fighting its own, but allies of Mr Flynn would point out that’s democracy, and if the idea of him joining the Scottish parliament worries MSPs, they should not be there in the first place. His supporters accept he will be criticised for doing two jobs, but believe the SNPs reduced numbers in Westminster means he can do more for the party in Holyrood. They compare it to leaving one of your best players on the bench, at a time you need them most.

Not that this will be easy. Speaking on Wednesday, the First Minister John Swinney said the SNP is yet to make a decision on whether its politicians can hold seats at both the Scottish and UK parliaments. Even to be allowed to run is a battle.

It is also worth noting Mr Flynn may be a sitting MP aiming for Holyrood, but many of his former Westminster colleagues also have an eye on 2026. Their anger at MSPs is not abated by just his presence. Several have already announced plans to run, and more will follow. Mr Flynn may be the most controversial, given his role in Westminster, but many more MSPs could soon face selection challenges from their former colleagues.