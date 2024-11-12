'I hope Stephen Flynn rethinks': SNP Westminster leader's Holyrood run causes splits in party

The announcement by SNP Westminster group leader Stephen Flynn that he intends to stand in the 2026 Scottish election has sparked a mixed response

Stephen Flynn has faced a backlash within his own party after announcing plans to stand at the next Scottish Parliament election, with a former SNP minister urging him to “rethink” his decision.

The SNP Westminster leader has submitted an application to stand for Holyrood in 2026 - but plans to remain an MP even if he is elected.

His announcement sparked a mixed response from party figures, with some celebrating his Holyrood ambitions, and others suggesting it was impossible to be a good MSP while spending half the time in London.

Senior SNP figures have previously been highly critical of former Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross for holding roles at both Westminster and Holyrood at the same time.

Former equalities, migration and refugees minister Emma Roddick posted on social media: “Party members set this rule for good reasons. Rightly, Douglas Ross was criticised for holding two roles simultaneously. I hope Stephen Flynn rethinks.

“Can't imagine spending half my time in London & being a good MSP. Key that rules apply to everyone equally; men and women.”

A senior SNP source told The Scotsman: “The ego has landed.” Another former MP said: “It’s not remotely exciting for the party and I’d have no interest in joining him.”

Former senior minister Alex Neil, posting on X, said the party “changing these rules every five minutes to suit a specific faction within the party” was “totally unacceptable and opens the party up to charges of unfairness and cronyism”.

Mr Flynn had previously criticised Mr Ross in his conference speech. Referencing the SNP’s victory in Mr Ross’s seat at the July general election, he said: “Whilst a little along the coast Seamus Logan was a wee bit concerned that Douglas Ross still had one too many work commitments.”

In March 2021, SNP MSP and government minister Richard Lochhead issued a statement demanding a by-election in Moray and for Mr Ross to resign his seat after the Scottish Tory decided not to resign as an MP before standing for Holyrood.

The deadline for applications to be considered for selection as an SNP candidate for the Holyrood 2026 election closed on Monday.

Ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections, the SNP changed internal rules to require MPs to resign their seat at Westminster to fight for selection to Holyrood.

This led to then-MP Joanna Cherry pulling out of the selection contest for the Edinburgh Central seat, and at the time she said the rule change “hobbled” her in her Holyrood selection bid.

However, the rules for the 2026 election are yet to be decided by the SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC), meaning Mr Flynn can be in the running to hold two seats - at least for now.

Ms Cherry appeared to back Mr Flynn’s bid on Monday. The former MP posted on X: "I wish Stephen well. The SNP badly needs new blood at Holyrood. The rule against dual mandates introduced by the NEC in 2021 was not ‘election specific’ it was person specific. It served its purpose & I predict it will be removed."

Making his announcement, Mr Flynn said that, if elected, he plans to remain the MP for Aberdeen South until the next general election, but would not take two salaries.

He wrote: “I’m chucking my bonnet in the ring. I will be seeking my party’s nomination to be their candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

“Why? Well, it’s simple really. I don’t want to sit out the upcoming battles that our city, shire and country face in Holyrood. In my mind, it is clear that we are at a crucial junction in our nation’s story.

“As John Swinney rebuilds the SNP and refocuses his Government, I feel that I can contribute towards the next chapter and help build the case for independence. And, in doing so, I’ll aim to be as unashamed as always in putting Aberdeen and Scotland first.”

Asked if he would seek to lead the SNP in the future, Mr Flynn did not rule out the prospect. However, he backed Mr Swinney as remaining First Minister well beyond 2024.

“I don’t think the SNP is going to have a leadership contest for very many years,” Mr Flynn said.

The Aberdeen South MP said it “didn’t fill him with any great delight” to go up against sitting SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll for selection to the constituency.

He added: “I will not take a second parliamentary income. This is personal for me, it’s about Scotland’s future, and that is much more valuable than any salary on offer.

“Nevertheless, I’m not blind to the fact that I will have to box smarter and work even harder. Others have done it in the past, not least Alex Salmond and John Swinney, and I’m positive about the prospect of walking the path they previously trod.

“Finally, I also hope not to be alone on a potential path to Holyrood. Some of my current and former colleagues in Westminster, as well as many outwith the world of politics, will hopefully be aiming for elected office in Edinburgh. And that can only be a good thing.”

Former SNP MP Richard Thomson has also announced his plans to stand in 2026, although he does not have a particular seat he is targeting.

Geoff Aberdein, former chief of staff to Mr Salmond, discussed Mr Flynn’s bid for Holyrood on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Tuesday.

He said: “It’s a good move for Aberdeen South and should he get the nomination, it’s a good move for Scotland as well.”

Mr Aberdein described Ms Nicoll as “very respected” and said he hoped she could perhaps stay as a list MSP. She has not yet declared if she will seek to run again in 2026.