Stephen Flynn calls for the de facto conference to be delayed as search for new first minister begins

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn suggested that the party’s planned conference to discuss the next steps in its push for Scottish independence could now be delayed.

Nicola Sturgeon had planned to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence, with party members due to gather to discuss the plan in the coming weeks – however, the Westminster leader believes such plans should be put on hold following her resignation.

Ms Sturgeon shocked Holyrood on Wednesday when she told a hastily arranged press conference she was to quit.

The SNP leader insisted recent political challenges, such as the UK Government’s decision to halt its gender recognition reforms, had not influenced the decision.

The SNP’s national executive committee is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the timing for a leadership contest with the SNP’s president, Michael Russell, saying he expects that process to be “shortened” and for there to be a “contested election”.

Speaking to Sky News, Stephen Flynn said: “The de facto referendum was obviously put forward by the First Minister and we were going to be discussing and debating the merits of that at that party conference. I personally think that party conference should be paused, for obvious reasons.

“I think the new leader should have the opportunity and indeed the space to set out their position, their values and their intentions going forward.

“So that would be my take in relation to that. I think it’s sensible that we do hit the pause button on that conference and allow the new leader the opportunity to set out their vision.”

Flynn declined to say who he would be backing in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP MP told Sky News: “I have not seen anyone throw their name in the ring yet.”

He said it would be “unfair” to “put additional pressure on someone” by discussing who he supported to take over from the departing First Minister.

“What I will do is obviously speak with all, if indeed there is more than one, who puts themselves forward to be the leader of the party and engage with them to see what their policy priorities are and their values going forward.”

Though there is no obvious candidate to succeed the outgoing First Minister, potential candidates include: External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson; Finance Secretary Kate Forbes; Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and deputy first minister John Swinney.

While the SNP enjoyed ratings in the high 40s or low 50s for much of the period after the December 2019 election and through the pandemic, in 2022 the figures started to drift downwards, briefly touching 42% in April and 41% in November.