Prime Minister highlights economic benefits of deals with the US, India and the EU

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent trade deals with the US, India and the EU will “improve livelihoods” across the UK, Sir Keir Starmer said.

Ahead of a meeting with devolved national and regional leaders on Friday, the Prime Minister sought to highlight the economic benefits of the recent deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Government says Scottish produce such as whisky, salmon and gin will all receive a boost from tariffs being slashed and trade barriers being cut.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has struck deals with US president Donald Trump, India and the EU | PA

Ministers say this week’s “reset” deal with the EU will address problems experienced by salmon exporters since 2019.

Welsh farmers will benefit from the elimination of India’s lamb tariffs and the ability to export meat products to the EU.

Northern Irish whiskey exports to India will benefit from tariffs halving trom 150 per cent to 75 per cent before falling further to 40 per cent over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council of Nations and Regions will meet in London on Friday, bringing together political leaders from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and London and English metro mayors.

Starmer: Deals deliver ‘long-term security’

This will be the second formal meeting since the council was set up by the Labour Government, with the first taking place in Edinburgh last October.

The Prime Minister said “these trade deals deliver long-term security” for people across the UK.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after hosting a joint press conference during the UK-EU Summit at Lancaster House in London | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“They will create opportunities for more seamless trade and attract inward investment to grow the economy, making a difference to people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These changes will be felt everywhere, whether it’s lower food prices at the checkout, more choice for consumers and higher living standards that will improve livelihoods.”

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said his industry welcomed the latest trade deals.

He said: “Ministers rightly recognise salmon as the jewel in the crown of our world-class produce and its vital role in the economy of coastal communities and across the UK.

“Securing frictionless access to key markets such as the EU, along with expanding opportunities in India, is crucial to protect our producers from unnecessary barriers like tariffs and red tape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, which represents fishing fleets around the country, has described the EU deal as a “horror show” which fails to deal with sovereign access rights.

A trawler in the North Sea | PA

During the meeting on Friday, the Prime Minister is expected to challenge the devolved leaders to use the trade deals to drive growth forward in their areas.

The leaders will also discuss the use of AI in delivering services.

Bilateral talks with Swinney

Ahead of the meeting, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said there must be a UK-wide mission to raise living standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also take part in bilateral talks with the Prime Minister on Friday and will call for the winter fuel payment to be restored for all pensioners.

PA

Mr Swinney said: “People across the UK are living through a period of huge uncertainty and, for some, that is undermining the trust they have in government.

“Cutting the winter fuel payment saw the UK Government breaking promises and removing vital financial support for some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“Having effectively conceded the argument by announcing a partial U-turn, the Prime Minister should accept the cut was wrong and restore a universal winter fuel payment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad