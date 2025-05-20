After Labour's tentative step towards EU, business is crying out for bolder action

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Businesses do not need more politics, they need progress.” So said Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive of the Confederation of British Industry, amid a storm of political protest over Keir Starmer’s new deal with the European Union.

With the Conservatives, Reform UK and the SNP accusing Starmer of ‘surrendering’ in one way or another to the EU, the message from business was pretty clear.

Newton-Smith, who suggested British and European firms would be “breathing a sigh of relief”, said: "The work must not stop here: making the most of this opportunity means not just resetting the relationship but futureproofing it. With the EU as our largest trading partner, continued cooperation will unlock the investment needed to drive growth, protect jobs, and raise living standards.”

European Council president Antonio Costa, Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen discuss the new UK-EU deal at a press conference in London (Picture: Carl Court) | Getty Images

Palpable excitement

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturing organisation Make UK, praised the government for taking a “pragmatic approach to improving relations with the EU”. “We urge government to continue this good work and make this first UK-EU political summit... just the beginning in further refinements of future trading arrangements so trade and growth prospects can continue to be improved for companies on both sides of the Channel.”

And, responding to the deal, Enrique Cornejo, head of energy policy at Offshore Energies UK, spoke of the chance to create a £7 billion market for UK carbon-storage services by 2040 and of “the potential to reintegrate UK and EU electricity markets, reducing frictions and costs to consumers”. The sense of excitement over the possibilities was palpable.

However, while this tentative step towards the EU is hugely welcome, it is still only tinkering around the edges of undoing the very real damage done to the economy by Brexit. Regular readers will be unsurprised to learn that The Scotsman fully supports calls from business for the government to go further.