Wrong to call EU UK 'Brexit reset' trade deal a 'surrender', SNP's Stephen Flynn says

The SNP’s leader at Westminster has rejected claims the new UK-EU trade deal is a “surrender”, as Sir Keir Starmer hailed the agreement as one in a “hat-trick” of success for his government on the world stage.

Conservatives leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage have both called the EU deal, unveiled on Monday, a “surrender”, while First Minister John Swinney claimed the Labour government “surrendered” fishing in the agreement. The arrangement means European trawlers gain a further 12 years’ access to UK seas.

Stephen Flynn was less critical of the deal than the First Minister | PA

However, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn criticised MPs’ language over the deal, while also insisting the agreement is still not better than membership of the European Union.

Speaking following a ministerial statement from the Prime Minister, Mr Flynn also urged Sir Keir to commit to funding the Acorn carbon transport and storage project.

He said: “I think the front benches need to calm their jets a wee bit – this is obviously not a surrender, just as it’s obviously no substitute for membership of the European Union, nor indeed is it, as the Prime Minister has repeatedly said today, providing unprecedented access to the EU market. That is simply absurd.”

Mr Flynn added that “what the deal does do is provide for cooperation in respect of carbon storage”, and asked Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer whether the Government would commit to financial support for the Acorn carbon transport and storage project in Scotland.

Kemi Badenoch claimed the deal was a “surrender”

Sir Keir replied that the deal allows the Government “to move forward on renewables and carbon capture as part of the package around renewables, which is why it’s so important across the United Kingdom but particularly in Scotland, because of the potential for job opportunities there”.

Speaking to The Scotsman after the Commons session, Mr Flynn warned without support for carbon capture in Scotland, the country’s energy sector would be isolated from Europe.

He said: "This negotiation is no substitute for full membership of the Single Market, but it does present the Labour Government with real opportunity to harness the benefits of being more closely aligned with European energy markets - something we've long called for as we've watched other small countries like Norway forge deals with the EU countries for years.

"In that respect, when it comes to the Acorn Carbon Capture site in Peterhead, possible entry into a European carbon storage market makes the site even more lucrative and more imperative in terms of investment.

"Unless the Labour Government moves forward with Scottish carbon capture, any benefits boasted by Sir Keir Starmer will remain warm words and Scotland's energy sector will once again find itself isolated from the European markets it should have unfettered access to.

"We know the Labour Government refused to meaningfully consult with other nations in the UK and that Scotland's fishing industry paid the price, but there is opportunity for our energy sector here as long as Westminster doesn't stand in the way - that opportunity can only be realised through a green light for Scottish Carbon Capture at the Acorn site."

The debate also saw Livingston MP Gregor Poynton criticise SNP opposition to the deal, noting that major Scottish business organisations and industry bodies have warmly welcomed the agreement.

Mr Poynton said: "When it comes to evaluating the merits of the deal, who would the Prime Minister suggest my Livingston constituents listen to? Should it be the Scottish Chamber of Commerce, the NFU Scotland or Scottish Salmon, all who have welcomed the deal? Or should they listen to John Swinney, who's lining up with the Leader of the Opposition and the Member for Clacton [Nigel Farage] at a desperate, misguided attempt to try and create a constitutional grievance, a deal for which the Deputy First Minister has called 'important progress'?"

Sir Keir claimed the EU deal, as well as agreements with India and the US, are “a clear message sent across the globe that Britain is back on the world stage”.

At the despatch box, he told MPs: “The principles we took into the negotiations are clear and simple.

“Does it drive down bills? Does it drive up jobs? Does it strengthen our borders?

“And in each case, the answer is resoundingly ‘yes’.”

Sir Keir labelled the Government’s recent efforts on the world stage a “hat-trick of deals”, adding: “A trade deal with the world’s fastest-growing economy India, cutting tariffs for British industries, a huge boost for our whisky and gin distilleries, their only concern now is whether they can produce enough to sell.”

However, Mrs Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of “selling out our sovereignty, our businesses, and the public” with the deal.

Criticising the continued EU access to British fishing waters, the Tory leader said: “This is a Prime Minister who would pay to give away his family silver.

“Why is the Prime Minister selling our fishermen down the river? Is it because they don’t vote Labour?”

Sir Keir branded Mrs Badenoch “so unserious”, and insisted none of the fishing rights negotiated by the Conservatives in power had been removed by his deal.

Ministers claim the deal with the EU will boost the economy by £9 billion by 2040.

Other measures covered in the agreement include British burgers and sausages being allowed into the EU, and some routine checks on plant and animal products being removed completely.