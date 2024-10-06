SNP 'in denial' over claims it has a 'good track record' on housebuilding in Scotland

Row after figures showing homelessness in Scotland at record high and housebuilding at new low

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP is being accused of being “in denial” about their role in the housing emergency that is gripping the nation.

Recent figures show homelessness is at a record high in Scotland, while housebuilding has plummeted to a new low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government, along with several local authorities including Edinburgh and Glasgow, has also declared a housing emergency.

The Scottish Government is being criticised for its record on housebuilding.

Despite this the government maintains it has a “very good track record” when it comes to building affordable homes.

During an interview with BBC The Sunday Show, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Although the government has a very good track record in building affordable homes, 40 per cent more per head of population than in England and 60 per cent more than in Wales, there is no doubt more needs to be done.

“Whether that’s with councils, housing associations or the private sector, that’s exactly why we declared a housing emergency, to work with our partners in the UK Government and local authorities to rise to that challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However she maintained the government is constrained by drastic cuts to their capital budget and a 62 per cent reduction in financial transactions, which they say is what is causing housebuilding to stagnate.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

On the same programme Jennifer Kennedy from Homes for Scotland said it is taking housing developers too long to get planning applications processed by councils.

She said: “It should take 16 weeks for a major residential planning application to be decided, and when we talk about major we’re talking about 50 or more homes.

“But the last statistics that were published show that it’s actually taking 62 weeks, which is considerably longer than it should be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kennedy added the “cumulative impact” of various pieces of legislation is also hitting the housing sector.

This includes the requirements for EV chargers and gigabit broadband, accessible housing standards, new build heat standards, and consultations on a building safety levy and an infrastructure levy.

She believes this is adding around £30,000 to the cost of building a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However when questioned on this, Ms Somerville said Scotland has to “face up” to climate change targets, and said it is better to take steps now to prevent households falling into fuel poverty in the future.

The Scottish Conservatives say Ms Somerville’s comments show she and her party are “in denial” about the SNP’s “shameful record on housing”.

Miles Briggs MSP, the party’s social security, housing and equalities spokesman, said: “Her claim that the SNP have a good track record in building affordable homes was astonishing.

Miles Briggs MSP

“She also typically blamed Westminster despite the SNP being solely responsible for a near £200 million cut to the housing budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We repeatedly warned that the SNP’s rent controls, backed by the Greens and Labour, lacked any common sense and would drive away investment, which is exactly what has happened.

“The fact the SNP now want to expand the policy shows how disconnected from reality politicians in the Holyrood bubble are.

“Tens of thousands of households are being let down by SNP ministers who just don’t get it.”

He added the Scottish Government now needs to “appoint a dedicated cabinet secretary for housing”.